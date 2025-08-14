The Future of Mining: Insights From EMCD Founder and CEO Michael Jerlis

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 14:30
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08368-1.39%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13786+0.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02608-4.15%

EMCD is one of the largest ecosystems for miners and crypto investors in Eastern Europe. The EMCD ecosystem includes a mining pool ranked among the world’s top 7, a multi-currency wallet, the Coinhold service for passive income, and a P2P exchange platform.

Michael Jerlis is the Founder and CEO of EMCD. He recently joined the Bitcoin.com News Podcast to talk about the the future of crypto mining:

EMCD has grown from a mining pool into a comprehensive crypto ecosystem serving miners and investors across Eastern Europe and beyond. Michael shares his inspiring entrepreneurial journey, beginning with his early days in IT support and detailing how he built EMCD into a powerhouse offering a range of crypto verticals, including staking wallets and swaps.

This episode delves deep into the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency mining, exploring its increasing institutionalization and EMCD’s global expansion, with operations in the US and Ethiopia. Michael also offers his insights on Bitcoin’s future, the role of transaction fees, and EMCD’s commitment to building out payment and investment infrastructure alongside their core mining business. Discover EMCD’s innovative solutions, including a crypto wallet for international payments and a B2B processing solution, and learn how this company is shaping the future of the crypto world.

To learn more about the project visit EMCD.IO, and follow the team on X.

The Bitcoin.com News podcast features interviews with the most interesting leaders, founders and investors in the world of Cryptocurrency, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs and the Metaverse. Follow us on iTunes or Spotify.

This is a sponsored podcast. Learn how to reach our audience here. Read disclaimer below.

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02036-2.58%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+8.93%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006787+18.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.092+30.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24883-3.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021092-8.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage