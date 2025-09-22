How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 21, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Malta's Independence Day in 1964, U.S.A. Neutrality Acts in 1939, Belize Gained Full Independence in 1981, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries to Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All), let’s dive right in. Can You Spend Crypto Without Selling It? Inside The ether.fi Cash Card’s “Never Sell” Revolution By @ishanpandey [ 10 Min read ] In-depth review of the Ether.Fi Cash Card – a DeFi-driven Visa that lets you spend crypto without selling it. Read More. The HackerNoon Newsletter: Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox Zcash (9/21/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/22 00:02

How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 21, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Malta's Independence Day in 1964, U.S.A. Neutrality Acts in 1939, Belize Gained Full Independence in 1981, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries to Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All), let’s dive right in.

Can You Spend Crypto Without Selling It? Inside The ether.fi Cash Card’s “Never Sell” Revolution


By @ishanpandey [ 10 Min read ] In-depth review of the Ether.Fi Cash Card – a DeFi-driven Visa that lets you spend crypto without selling it. Read More.

How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost


By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use >50%, speeding queries <500 ms, centralizing data. Read More.

From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries


By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More.

Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries


By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] Remote Work in Paradise? 4 Years, 3 Islands, 1 Honest Guide. Discover the real trade-offs of Malta, Madeira Canary Islands for digital nomads. Read More.

Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox Zcash


By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Lets see more of this story! Read More.

Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030


By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More.

Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All)


By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More.

Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype


By @paulquickenden [ 3 Min read ] Bitcoin has hit a new high price - but is it the top? What could push it higher or lower? Heres a steady, hype-free take on reading the signals Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


