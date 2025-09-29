The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/28/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 28, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Falcon 1 is launched in 2008, Dissolution of the United Arab Republic in 1961, California Discovered in 1542, and we present you with these top quality stories. From How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality to How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet, let’s dive right in. Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Enter Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest by Oct 7! Write on #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, or #decentralized-internet and more to win from 15000 USDT! Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. Why You Shouldn't Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. How Science Fiction's Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for todays geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. 