The Resolv Foundation has launched a buyback program with an initial allocation of 75% of the core protocol fees.

PANews reported on August 26th that the Resolv Foundation announced on the X platform that it has launched a buyback program, with the initial allocation set at 75% of the core protocol fees. Each week, a portion of these fees will be used to purchase RESOLV tokens on the open market. These tokens will be transferred to the foundation's reserve and withdrawn from circulation.

