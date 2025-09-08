The TechBeat: Studies Show AI Agents and Browsers Are a Hacker’s Perfect Playground (9/8/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/08 14:10
How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! ## OpenxAI Launches on Base to Let Anyone Start an AI Business in Minutes, Without Middleman By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] OpenxAI, the world's first permissionless, peer-to-peer AI network, today announced its launch on Base

The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0

By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More.

Internet from Space for the Price of a Coffee? Meet Spacecoin

By @drechimyn [ 4 Min read ] Two dollars a month for internet from space. How Spacecoin’s blockchain satellites could finally connect 2.9 billion offline people. Read More.

Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI

By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More.

My UX improvements for Flipper Zero

By @kristinazima [ 5 Min read ] My 7 tips to improve the UX of Flipper Zero — making it easier for new users to get started. Read More.

Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail

By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More.

3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In

By @MichaelJerlis [ 2 Min read ] Explore Switzerland, El Salvador, and UAE — three crypto-friendly countries where laws, banks, and daily life support Bitcoin beyond your wallet. Read More.

Studies Show AI Agents and Browsers Are a Hacker’s Perfect Playground

By @viceasytiger [ 5 Min read ] Researchers reveal how AI agents and browsers are being exploited by hackers, exposing critical risks and calling for a security-first approach. Read More.

AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL & Neptune

By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More.

Embedding Large Language Models as OS-Level APIs: An Overlooked Gateway to AI Safety and Privacy

By @hacker33221686 [ 8 Min read ] Artificial intelligence is quickly turning into a standard part of today's software landscape. But the ways these models get plugged in right now feel scattered Read More.

Best Crypto to Buy: 5 Tokens Gaining Attention in September 2025

By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] September 2025 highlights five top cryptos: Little Pepe, TRON, Sui, Dogecoin, and Sei—each showing momentum, adoption, or meme-fueled hype. Read More.

What Will AI Make of Us Entrepreneurs?

By @hayday [ 4 Min read ] Software engineers and entrepreneurs are on the cusp of a tech tsunami. This might be the last, and largest, 'clean up season' in software. Read More.

True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana

By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More.

Nano Banana AI: How to Use Nano Banana for Free

By @proflead [ 3 Min read ] Read More.

SwapRocket — No KYC Crypto Exchange 2025

By @boostlegends1 [ 3 Min read ] SwapRocket is a no KYC crypto exchange for fast, private, non-custodial cross-chain swaps. See steps, fees, speed, and safety tips to trade in minutes. Read More.

6 Best NotebookLM Alternatives in 2025: AI-Powered Research & Note-Taking Tools Compared

By @zakyboy69 [ 5 Min read ] Discover the best NotebookLM alternatives in 2025. Compare 6 AI-powered research and note-taking tools to boost productivity, learning, and workflow. Read More.

A New Attack in the Age Of AI

By @eko [ 4 Min read ] Discover 'Disruption of Context' - a new AI cyberattack where insiders manipulate data to sabotage AI systems. Learn how to protect your organization. Read More.

MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway

By @chainwire [ 2 Min read ] Read More.

Why LLMs Struggle with Arithmetic Puzzles

By @extrapolate [ 2 Min read ] We tested GPT-4, Llama-2, and more on symbolic puzzles—see why even the strongest LLMs fail without fine-tuning. Read More.

We Keep Reinventing CSS, but Was Styling Really the Problem?

By @denodell [ 2 Min read ] We keep changing how we style the web, but the real problem isn't CSS. It's how we build around it.

