The top 10 WLFI public offering participants hold 4.63% of the total, and TGE unlocks 20% worth $264 million.

By: PANews
2025/08/24 09:22
PANews reported on August 24th that according to the summary of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the top 10 holders of $WLFI are as follows (only for participants in the public offering round, strategic round/advisors/partners are not included):

  • The top 10 addresses have invested a total of $73.08 million and hold 4.63% of the total tokens, totaling 4.64 billion tokens.
  • 100% of the addresses participated in the first public offering round, and one of them also invested in the second round;
  • The top holding address, moonmanifest.eth, holds over 1 billion tokens, the largest by a large margin.
  • Based on the current contract price of $0.2843, the 20% tokens unlocked by TGE are worth $264 million.

