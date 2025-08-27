the9bit Shines at Coinfest Asia 2025, Hits 1 Million Users, and Launches Giveaway

the9bit, the innovative gaming platform that turns game purchase into rewarding experiences, delivered a standout performance at Coinfest Asia 2025, a leading Web3 festival. Drawing an impressive 10,000 attendees to its booths and events, the9bit generated buzz among gamers and industry participants, who expressed strong interest in its features, vision, and future direction.

the9bit enables users to earn rewards through activities like buying games, credit top-ups, built in social games, and content creation. It features official IP from Capcom, including popular titles such as Monster Hunter and Resident Evil, and collaborates with partners like Yield Guild Games (YGG). Focused on Southeast Asian mobile gamers and creators, the platform emphasizes accessibility and real value.

In a remarkable achievement, the9bit announced it has surpassed 1 million users in less than one month since its launch. To celebrate this milestone and express gratitude to its vibrant community, the9bit is launching a giveaway with a total prize pool of $600,000. The campaign’s highlight is a lucky draw awarding $100,000, $50,000, and $30,000 to three winners. Running since August 1, the ongoing August Fiesta has already distributed $400,000 of its planned $1 million giveaway, and continues to build momentum. Users can participate by completing straightforward tasks on the platform, such as daily check-ins or joining community Spaces.

the9bit extends sincere thanks to its users for their continued support, which has been key to this rapid success. Looking ahead, the platform plans to expand with additional mobile reload options, creative tools, and esports integrations. For more details, visit the9bit.com.

About the9bit

the9bit is a next-generation gaming platform where players can play AAA IP games, top up mobile titles, complete daily missions, watch ads, post content, and lead communities — all while earning flexible, token-convertible points. It combines a simple Web2 UX with a powerful Web3 engine under the hood: auto-generated wallets, local fiat support, optional KYC, and built-in creator tools make it easy for anyone to join. Supported by The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. Visit the9bit.com for more information.

