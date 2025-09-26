Thirty Reports, Zero News: The AI PR Machine Has Gone Too Far

I’ve lost count of how many AI reports have landed in my inbox this week—actually, no, I haven’t: over thirty. Thirty-plus “groundbreaking” AI studies, surveys, forecasts, and whitepapers, all churned out by PR agencies desperate to hitch their clients to the AI bandwagon. And honestly? It’s getting stale. Painfully stale.

Every single report follows the same tired formula: “AI adoption is growing,” “X% of businesses are using AI tools,” “AI will transform industries by [insert arbitrary year here].”

Hey, check this out—another AI “reveal,” this time from Atlassian by way their PR agency Ogilvy.com AI is soaring, but teamwork is harder. Seriously? How many times have we seen this headline dressed up in slightly different wording?

It’s like déjà vu every single week. Enough already. There are literally thousands of other technologies, breakthroughs, and stories happening in the world right now, yet all we get is the same reheated AI talking point. Journalism deserves better.

Readers deserve better. Stop with the copy-paste AI hype machine and bring us some actual news. None of this is new. None of it is original. It’s all recycled talking points, a rinse-and-repeat PR machine that screams trend-chasing rather than genuine insight.

As a journalist and site owner, I’m looking for news. Real news. Tell me about the company that actually built something different. Tell me about the business that crashed and burned because their “AI-powered” solution didn’t work.

Tell me about the legal implications, the ethical dilemmas, the failures no one wants to admit publicly. Give me something human, something raw, something that goes beyond another glossy PDF stuffed with pie charts and buzzwords.

The obsession with AI as a headline in itself is lazy. AI isn’t the story anymore—it’s the backdrop. Just like the internet, mobile, or cloud once were.

We don’t need yet another firm saying “AI is changing the workplace.” We know. What’s changing because of it? Who’s winning, who’s losing, and where are the cracks in the hype?

What frustrates me most is how much of this is driven by PR agencies trying to tick a box. They’re not pushing for originality; they’re pushing volume. It clogs up journalists’ inboxes, floods editorial calendars, and drowns out the rare gems of actual news that deserve coverage.

AI is important, no doubt—but the constant deluge of shallow reports is killing curiosity. It’s making the space boring, predictable, and stripped of authenticity.

The industry doesn’t need thirty cookie-cutter “AI adoption reports” in a week. What it needs are voices brave enough to cut through the noise and tell stories that matter.

Until then, most of these reports aren’t news—they’re just background noise. And the more agencies push them, the faster readers will tune out.

:::warning Editor's note: This story represents the views of the author of the story. The author is not affiliated with HackerNoon staff and wrote this story on their own. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not condone/condemn any of the claims contained herein. #DYOR

