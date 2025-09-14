This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto With Bold Bitcoin Bet

By: Coincentral
2025/09/14 19:26
TLDR

  • Capital Group invested $500 million into MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings.
  • Mark Casey views Bitcoin as a store of value, similar to gold.
  • The firm has grown Bitcoin investments to over $6 billion in four years
  • Despite volatility, Casey believes Bitcoin’s value will rise over time.

Capital Group, a respected and long-established mutual fund firm, is making waves in the world of cryptocurrency with a large-scale bet on Bitcoin. Despite being known for its disciplined investing approach, which aligns closely with Warren Buffett’s values, the firm’s portfolio manager, Mark Casey, is now one of Bitcoin’s most vocal proponents. His belief in the cryptocurrency as a store of value is driving Capital Group to invest billions into Bitcoin-related ventures.

Capital Group’s Shift Toward Bitcoin Investments

Mark Casey, a portfolio manager with over 25 years of experience, has become a major supporter of Bitcoin in recent years. Casey, who has long followed the teachings of value investor Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, is now an advocate for the cryptocurrency. His enthusiasm for Bitcoin has led Capital Group to invest heavily in Bitcoin-related companies, such as MicroStrategy, a firm that has become known for its Bitcoin holdings.

Casey and his colleagues at Capital Group have invested more than $6 billion in companies like MicroStrategy, which focuses on acquiring large amounts of Bitcoin. The firm’s involvement with Bitcoin started in 2021, when Capital Group bought a 12.3% stake in MicroStrategy for over $500 million. Despite the volatility in Bitcoin’s price, Casey views it as a modern-day equivalent to gold and believes it will eventually surpass gold in terms of value.

Evaluating Bitcoin as a Commodity

Casey treats Bitcoin much like a commodity, similar to how investors approach gold, oil, and other physical assets. He emphasizes the long-term potential of Bitcoin, viewing it as a store of value rather than a speculative asset. His assessment contrasts with the typical investment philosophy followed by traditional investors, who may be skeptical of Bitcoin’s viability and lack of tangible assets.

Even though Bitcoin has faced significant price fluctuations, Casey’s confidence in the cryptocurrency remains strong. He argues that Bitcoin’s scarcity and increasing adoption will drive its value higher over time. Despite the lack of predictable cash flow or earnings from Bitcoin, Casey compares investments in Bitcoin-related companies to investments in firms dealing with commodities like gold and oil.

Mainstream Financial Community’s Response

The broader financial community has expressed mixed opinions about Bitcoin and its place in the global economy. While some prominent investors, including BlackRock’s Larry Fink, have softened their views on cryptocurrencies, others remain critical. Warren Buffett, who is known for his aversion to Bitcoin, continues to warn against investing in the digital currency, calling it a speculative asset with limited intrinsic value.

Some analysts have questioned the rationale behind investing in Bitcoin-related stocks, citing the challenges of valuing companies based solely on a volatile digital currency. However, Casey’s approach reflects his belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential and its role as a store of value, positioning Capital Group as a key player in the growing cryptocurrency market.

Despite the criticisms, Casey and Capital Group remain committed to their Bitcoin investments. Their focus is on finding new ways to invest in Bitcoin, further solidifying the firm’s position as a prominent institutional player in the crypto space.

The post This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto With Bold Bitcoin Bet appeared first on CoinCentral.

