Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 06:00
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002584+12.73%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764+3.70%

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership.

Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 million DOGE. The purchase, which is worth about $2 million, was revealed in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thumzup Shifts Focus to Dogecoin After Bitcoin Treasury Launch

This move is Thumzup’s first Dogecoin purchase in the open market. The average DOGE price of one token was approximately $0.2665. Despite the continued volatility in the broader crypto market, the company is clearly confident in the long-term value of the memecoin. In the last few months, Thumzup has released a series of announcements that indicate a further commitment to Dogecoin and mining operations.

Earlier this year, Thumzup launched its digital assets treasury with an initial investment of one million Bitcoin. However, Dogecoin has become the focus of attention. In August, the company agreed to purchase Dogehash Technologies, a North American mining company that owns and currently operates 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners for Dogecoin and Litecoin. A total of an additional 1,000 rigs will be added by late 2025 as part of the deal.

Related Reading: CleanCore Secures $175M to Launch Dogecoin Treasury | Live Bitcoin News

The shareholders’ approval has been secured and Dogehash shareholders will be converted into 30.7 million Thumzup shares. The company will be rebranded to Dogehash Technologies Holdings after the merger and will start trading under the new ticker XDOG. This means a significant change in the identity and future of Thumzup.

Thumzup was founded back in 2020 as a platform where users would get rewarded for sharing branded content on social media. In the past year, it has quickly shifted gears and is now wanting to become a major player in the crypto space. This transformation is supported by sound financial steps and endorsements from prominent names like Donald Trump Jr.

Dogecoin Treasury Expansion Gains Momentum Amid ETF Speculation

In order to facilitate this transition, the company has also bolstered its executive team by bringing in new advisors to its advisory board. These additions are likely to lead the firm in its expansion into mining, treasury management, and infrastructural development.

The Dogecoin itself is attracting wide corporate attention as well. CleanCore Solutions has recently revealed that it now owns more than 500 million DOGE in its treasury. This achievement takes the company halfway towards its goal of 1 billion DOGE. The project is being led by the crypto division of CleanCore, House of Doge, and supported by the Dogecoin Foundation.

The market has also seen a boost from speculation about a potential Dogecoin ETF. And because of this fact, there has been more institutional interest in the coin. More businesses are looking at ways to get exposed to DOGE, either directly by buying it or through mining activities.

In conclusion, Thumzup’s $2 million Dogecoin purchase is more than just a financial transaction. It represents a long-term dedication to ensuring a strong Dogecoin ecosystem. By acquiring foundations, developing infrastructure, and growing the treasury, the company is preparing itself to be a key player in the future of memecoin-based finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

The post Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-to-invest-in-ethereum-eyes-5500-october/
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447-2.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010218+1.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0836--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:48
Share
Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet announces the exclusive listing of $ZKC, $AVNT, $MRLN, $HOLO, and $XTER to expand the ecosystem and boost Web3, AI, and DeFi accessibility.
Xterio
XTER$0.0995--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002017-2.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.94%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 04:00
Share
Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

The crypto market in 2025 is no longer just about speculation—it’s about utility, adoption, and long-term crypto investment. The big question for traders and new adopters is: which tokens can actually deliver real growth and passive income? Among the top names, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is creating waves as a next 100x crypto with explosive presale results
Waves
WAVES$1.1517+0.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.06506+1.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:30
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

Solana Hits $246 as DEX Volume Tops Ethereum — Is $250 Just the Beginning of SOL’s Run?