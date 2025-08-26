Tim Draper: Altcoins Are Beta Testers That Strengthen Bitcoin’s Dominance

During an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday, venture capitalist Tim Draper, founding partner of Draper Associates, explained that competition from alternative cryptocurrencies ultimately benefits Bitcoin. Draper highlighted that despite the growing number of digital assets, Bitcoin’s dominance continues to expand. “Competition is good for the world, but as a percentage of all cryptocurrencies, […]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.