To Enhance Trust Between Supply Chain Participants

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:11
SUku (SUKU) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain project that focuses on supply chain and sustainability solutions.


SUKU aims to provide transparency, traceability, and sustainability to global supply chains using blockchain technology. The platform is designed to benefit both consumers and businesses by enhancing trust and accountability in supply chain operations. 

Supply chain solutions


SUKU focuses on addressing challenges in supply chain management by leveraging blockchain technology. It provides a secure and immutable ledger for tracking and verifying the origin, authenticity, and journey of products in the supply chain.


SUKU operates on a blockchain network to ensure data transparency and security. This blockchain records and verifies product information, transactions, and supply chain events.


SUKU is the native cryptocurrency token of the SUKU platform.


SUKU tokens can be used for payments within the SUKU ecosystem, including fees for accessing and utilizing supply chain data.




Source: https://coinidol.com/suku-suku-token/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
