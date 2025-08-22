Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $234 million in BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $299 million in ETH.

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Lookonchain, updated data from August 22nd showed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 2,014 BTC, valued at $234 million. Of this, the iShares (Blackrock) Bitcoin ETF saw an outflow of 1,135 BTC, with a current holding of 746,288 BTC valued at $86.57 billion. Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 64,739 ETH, valued at $299 million. The iShares Ethereum ETF saw a single-day inflow of 55,065 ETH, with a current holding of 3,541,278 ETH, valued at $16.41 billion.

