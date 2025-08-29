Tokenized alternative funds jump 47% to $1.7B in 30 days

Ethereum leads tokenized institutional alternative funds with $1 billion in value, accounting for more than half of the market.

Tokenized institutional alternative funds (IAF) surged 47% in the last 30 days, reaching a total value of $1.74 billion, according to data from real-world asset (RWA) tokenization tracker RWA.xyz.

The data showed that all protocols except Libre Capital had percentage increases in the last 30 days. Centrifuge led the growth, expanding its market cap by 252% to $704 million. This gave the issuer a 40.4% market share for IAFs.

Apart from IAFs, Centrifuge also had almost $400 million in tokenized US Treasury products, bringing its total value locked (TVL) to over $1 billion. This allowed Centrifuge to join BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and Ondo Finance to surpass the $1 billion RWA milestone.

