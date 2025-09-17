Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally on Anticipated Fed Rate Cuts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 02:27
Capverse
CAP$0.15509+1.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.129+3.28%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000289+2.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017413-3.69%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55--%
  • Tom Lee identifies the Nasdaq 100, Bitcoin, and Ethereum as top Fed rate cut beneficiaries.
  • BitMine Chairman expects “monster move” for cryptocurrencies within three months.
  • The Fed is anticipated to announce 25 basis point cut with 96.4% market probability.

BitMine Chairman Tom Lee has shared his investment thesis for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. He has identified Bitcoin and Ethereum among the primary beneficiaries of looser monetary policy. Speaking to CNBC, Lee positioned cryptocurrencies alongside Nasdaq 100 stocks as the most promising opportunities if the central bank proceeds with anticipated rate reductions.

Lee’s analysis draws from historical precedents in September 1998 and September 2024, both periods when the Federal Reserve cut rates following extended pauses. The BitMine executive, whose company operates as an Ethereum-focused MicroStrategy-style entity, expects these patterns to repeat if current rate cut expectations materialize.

Three-Tier Framework for Assets

Lee’s investment framework prioritizes three distinct categories based on their sensitivity to monetary policy changes. The Nasdaq 100 ranks first, driven by Magnificent Seven stocks and Artificial Intelligence sector companies that benefit from improved growth conditions under lower rates.

Monetary liquidity sensitivity forms the second tier, where Bitcoin and Ethereum gain advantages from global central bank easing policies. Lee characterized this category as “seasonally strong” and projected that cryptocurrencies could generate a “monster move” within the next three months if rate cuts proceed as expected.

Interest rate-sensitive assets comprise the third category, including small-cap stocks and financial sector companies that typically benefit from reduced borrowing costs. However, Lee emphasized that the first two categories might deliver superior performance during the anticipated policy shift.

Federal Reserve Expects A 25 Basis Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve faces market expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut on September 17, 2025, with CME FedWatch showing a 96.4% probability. This monetary policy adjustment would reduce borrowing costs and potentially drive capital flows toward risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Historical precedent supports Lee’s cryptocurrency optimism, as the 2020 rate-cutting cycle coincided with Bitcoin’s surge from approximately $7,000 to over $60,000. Lower interest rates reduce opportunity costs for holding non-yielding assets.

Lee’s positioning through BitMine aligns with growing institutional adoption of cryptocurrency treasury strategies. The company follows Strategy’s model of accumulating digital assets as treasury reserves, betting on long-term appreciation driven by monetary policy and adoption trends.

Related: Fed Rate Cuts May Spark Altcoin Losses, Schiff Flags QE Threat to Dollar

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/tom-lee-says-bitcoin-and-ethereum-could-see-monster-move-after-fed-rate-cuts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08898+3.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1377+1.17%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26814+1.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
Share
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets. Furthermore, the …
Sidekick
K$0.1584-6.43%
Union
U$0.016404-18.71%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02075+2.62%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
Share
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en... Het bericht BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,858.63+1.21%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000289+2.12%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Trump Sues New York Times Over $TRUMP Meme Coin – What’s at Stake?

How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory