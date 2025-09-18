Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That Could Hit $10 By 2028

Investors are increasingly looking for tokens with long-term value in 2025. While Cardano (ADA) keeps showing strong performance in the market, and Dogecoin (DOGE) keeps holding onto community-led speculation, a new token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is building something much larger. 

Unlike speculative memecoins, Mutuum Finance is building real utility in the shape of its decentralized lending and borrowing protocol as it positions itself to be a fundamentals-driven project that will go way, way beyond the $1 threshold. As the market anticipates the next cycle, the following three coins, Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM), are gaining traction for their potential surge to $10 by 2028 but MUTM’s unique value proposition shines extremely brightly.

Cardano Holds Firm Amid Market Turbulence

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.86 currently, level with the rest of the market as investors weigh in upcoming network upgrades against shifting macroeconomic trends. Cardano (ADA) retains its place as one of the flagship layer-1 projects focused on scalability and sustainability, but market participants are increasingly turning towards newer protocols with stronger growth drivers, and Mutuum Finance stands as a better choice in the DeFi market as it evolves.

Dogecoin Halts After Rally as Market Considers Next Step

Dogecoin (DOGE) is at $0.27, still considerably above its recent level of support after a very active rally. There is resistance at $0.30, and support at the $0.22-$0.25 level, which means probable consolidation unless new buying pressure is seen. Volume has reduced somewhat, suggesting some profit-taking by traders as they await better signals. In comparison to DOGE, analysts are now equating Mutuum Finance as having greater potential for gains.

Mutuum Finance: Phase 6 Mark Presale

Mutuum Finance has enjoyed a phenomenal level of traction in presale with more than 16,370 investors buying coins and more than $15.9 million raised thus far. Tokens can be bought in Phase 6 at $0.035 per token. Its tiered system is a rewards scheme and the individuals who arrive early are entitled to maximum rewards.

Expansion and Community Rewards

Mutuum Finance’s ultimate vision is to revolutionize the DeFi model the way it exists presently. Other than that, the project is also promoting early adoption through a $100,000 giveaway in which 10 participants will receive a $10,000 MUTM reward. 

Stablecoin Development with Security and Credibility

Other than its general development of an ecosystem, Mutuum Finance will launch a USD stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

Compared to algorithmic stablecoins that have depegged during times of financial duress, Mutuum’s stablecoin will be seen as non-algorithmic and overcollateralized and is hence able to maintain its peg during financial stress. The mechanism leverages the resilience of idle collateral reservoirs for long-term stability with value preservation assurance. This makes the stablecoin a safe unit of exchange, and a safe store of value. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will be the best 2025 altcoin play, with 10x in the wings for early-in investors.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is bursting out from sub-$1 cryptos, with a lot more than hype-driven momentum to provide. At Phase 6 presale worth $0.035, the venture has gained $15.9M in capital from 16,370+ buyers, and early buyers are set for top-of-the-line returns as costs rise in later stages. Backed by a $100K giveaway, an upcoming overcollateralized USD stablecoin, and a lending protocol based on a P2C and P2P model, MUTM marries in-world utility with upside potential. While ADA and DOGE grab headlines, MUTM’s fundamentals and early momentum positions it among altcoins set to hit the $10 mark by 2028. Lock up your tokens today at $0.035 prior to Stage 7 pricing.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/top-3-cryptos-under-1-that-could-hit-10-by-2028/

