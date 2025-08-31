Top 7 Casino Platforms With Live Dealers and ETH Betting Support

By: Coinstats
2025/08/31 04:28
In 2025, Ethereum (ETH) remains one of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online gambling. With fast deposits, lower fees than BTC, and broad adoption across Web3, ETH is now the go-to coin for players seeking live dealer experiences.

From roulette and blackjack to baccarat and live game shows, these platforms offer immersive casino play with real dealers, all while supporting instant ETH betting and payouts.

1. Dexsport — Best Decentralized Live Dealer Casino With ETH Support

Dexsport is a Web3-native casino and sportsbook with full ETH integration. Players can connect a wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Telegram) and access over 10,000 casino games, including an extensive library of live dealer tables from Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and more.

Key Features:

  • ETH deposits and withdrawals with instant settlement

  • Live dealer options (roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, game shows)

  • No KYC, fully anonymous wallet-based login

  • Transparent on-chain betting records

  • Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic

  • Weekly cashback and odds boosts

Dexsport offers a huge collection of casino games. After recently expanding its Bitcoin casino, it now offers more than 10,000 games from top-notch providers like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, PGSoft, Pragmatic Play, and a bunch of other well-known developers.

 

Why it’s #1: A true decentralized live dealer casino with multi-chain flexibility and total anonymity.

2. BC.Games — Bonus-Rich ETH Casino With Active Community

BC.Games offers one of the largest casino libraries in the industry, with thousands of slots and hundreds of live dealer tables. It supports ETH directly and provides a strong ecosystem of rewards.

Key features: 

  • ETH, TRX, BTC, and 60+ tokens accepted

  • Live casino powered by Evolution, Ezugi, and Pragmatic Live

  • Daily bonuses, rakeback, faucet, and VIP club

  • Minimal KYC for most users

Best for: Bonus hunters who enjoy live dealer play + crypto perks.

3. Stake — Licensed ETH Casino With Elite Live Dealer Coverage

Stake is one of the most recognized crypto casinos globally, offering licensed operations and deep coverage of live dealer games.

Notables:

  • ETH deposits supported alongside BTC, LTC, DOGE, USDT

  • 200+ live dealer tables including baccarat, blackjack, roulette

  • Licensed in multiple jurisdictions

  • VIP rewards, reloads, and races

  • KYC required in many regions

Best for: Players who want ETH betting with regulated trust.

4. BetFury — Live Dealer Casino With Staking Rewards

BetFury combines casino games, sports betting, and DeFi features. Its live dealer section supports ETH betting, while users can also stake BFG tokens for daily rewards.

Why it stands out:

  • ETH, TRX, BTC, BNB, DASH supported

  • Extensive live dealer lobby with top providers

  • Cashback, faucet, and mission bonuses

  • KYC-free under normal use

Best for: Players who want live dealers + passive income through staking.

5. Vave — Sleek Live Casino With ETH Access

Vave is a modern, mobile-first crypto casino that supports ETH deposits and fast withdrawals. Its live dealer section is packed with tables from the biggest providers.

Key features:

  • ETH, USDT, TRX, BTC supported

  • Mobile-optimized interface

  • Large catalog of live roulette, blackjack, and baccarat

  • Weekly reloads and loyalty rewards

  • Minimal KYC

Best for: Casual players who want speed and clean design.

6. Rollbit — Gamified ETH Casino With Live Tables

Rollbit adds a gamified twist to traditional casino play. It supports ETH deposits for live dealer betting and offers extras like lootboxes and bonus wheels.

Notables:

  • ETH, BTC, USDT accepted

  • Live blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat

  • Gamification through XP leveling and rewards

  • Light KYC unless flagged

Best for: Players who want live dealers with a gamified crypto edge.

7. TrustDice — Simple ETH Live Casino With Provably Fair Play

While smaller, TrustDice offers ETH betting with a focus on transparency and fairness. It includes live dealer tables alongside dice and crash games.

Key features:

  • ETH, BTC, EOS, USDT supported

  • 50+ live dealer games (roulette, blackjack, baccarat)

  • Provably fair RNG system

  • No KYC required

  • Faucet rewards and XP-based perks

Best for: Minimalists who value privacy and fairness.

ETH Live Dealer Casinos (2025)

Platform

ETH Support

No KYC

Standout Features

Dexsport

Yes

Yes

Fully decentralized, CertiK audited

BC.Games

Yes

Yes*

Bonuses, faucet, social features

Stake

Yes

Partial

Licensed, VIP rewards

BetFury

Yes

Yes*

Casino + staking rewards

Vave

Yes

Yes*

Sleek, mobile-first UI

Rollbit

Yes

Yes*

Gamified casino features

TrustDice

Yes

Yes

Provably fair, faucet rewards

*KYC may apply to flagged accounts or large withdrawals

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking to combine Ethereum betting with the thrill of live dealer tables, these seven casinos deliver the best mix of privacy, fast payouts, and world-class providers.

  • Dexsport is the standout for decentralization and anonymity.

  • BC.Games and BetFury add bonuses and staking rewards.

  • Stake offers regulated trust, while Vave and Rollbit provide sleek, modern experiences.

  • TrustDice is perfect for those who want provably fair simplicity.

FAQ Section

Which casinos accept ETH for live dealer games?Top platforms include Dexsport, BC.Games, Stake, BetFury, Vave, Rollbit, and TrustDice—all supporting Ethereum deposits for live dealer tables.

Is live dealer casino play fair with crypto?Yes. Many ETH casinos partner with trusted providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Ezugi, while decentralized platforms like Dexsport use on-chain validation for added transparency.

Do these casinos require KYC?Not always. Dexsport, TrustDice, and BetFury are fully KYC-free, while others like Stake may require verification depending on your jurisdiction or withdrawal size.

What live games can I play with ETH?You can play roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and game shows like Crazy Time or Monopoly Live, all funded directly with Ethereum.

Are payouts fast when using ETH?Yes. Ethereum transactions usually process within minutes. Casinos like Dexsport and Vave provide instant ETH withdrawals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.

