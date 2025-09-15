Trader made $4.6 million thanks to meme coin trading

  • A trader on Solana earned $4.6 million on trading meme coins.
  • He increased his deposit 101 times and 174 times thanks to investments in two assets.

An unknown trader on the Solana network under the pseudonym soloxbt.sol, earned $4.6 million on investments in meme coins. This was stated by Lookonchain.

According to analysts, only on two assets — KIND and Bagwork — he managed to get more than $1.46 million profit.

It is known that the trader spent 34.3 SOL (about $6900) to buy 25.08 million KIND. He realized part of the position for 218.8 SOL (about $52,800), the remaining 22.2 million KIND is valued at $656,600.

In Bagwork’s case, the initial investment amounted to 19.6 SOL (about $4400). After selling 12.78 million tokens for 1,420 SOL (almost $347,600), Bagwork had another 11.09 million remaining in its portfolio valued at $418,800.

Thus, he increased his deposit 101 times thanks to KIND and 174 times thanks to Bagwork. The trader’s total profit in the Solana network is now estimated at $4.6 million.

As a reminder, Incrypted has a Telegram channel about meme coins. To keep up to date with the most relevant events in this sphere, subscribe to MEMEcrypted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
