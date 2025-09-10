Trading: Why I Stopped Chasing Big Wins and Focused on Consistency

Image
When I first stepped into the world of crypto trading, I had one goal in mind: hit it big and hit it fast. I wanted those massive wins — the kind of gains you see plastered all over social media. You know the stories: “I turned $500 into $50,000 in two weeks!” They were intoxicating. Every time I saw a post like that, I thought, “Why not me?”
But what I didn’t realize back then was that this mindset was slowly destroying me as a trader. It wasn’t just my portfolio that took hits — it was my confidence, my patience, and even my mental health. Over time, I learned a hard truth: chasing big wins is the quickest way to lose everything.
Today, I want to share my journey — the mistakes, the lessons, and the mindset shift that changed my trading forever. Here’s why I gave up chasing massive gains and started focusing on consistency instead.
When I first got into crypto, it felt like the wild west. Every week, a new coin was trending, and people were making insane profits overnight. I remember watching Dogecoin skyrocket in 2021. People who bought in early were cashing out with life-changing money. That kind of success creates a dangerous illusion: that you can do it too, and that it’s only a matter of finding “the next big one.”
So, what did I do? I jumped into every trending coin I could find. Shiba Inu? Check. SafeMoon? Check. Whatever coin was pumping on Twitter? Check. I didn’t even have a proper strategy. I wasn’t analyzing charts, I wasn’t looking at fundamentals — I was just chasing hype.
At first, it worked. I had a few wins — small ones, but enough to make me believe I was on the right path. Then came the losses. And they were brutal. Every time I scored a win, I immediately looked for the next one. I wasn’t satisfied with a 10% or 20% gain; I wanted 100% or nothing. And that’s where things started spiraling.
Here’s the thing about hunting for huge gains: it feels exciting, but it’s pure gambling if you don’t have a structured plan. I learned that the hard way.
By the end of my first year trading, I wasn’t just down money — I was down hope. I considered quitting. Every time I thought I’d finally figured it out, I’d lose big again. That’s when I realized something had to change.
The turning point came after one brutal week where I lost nearly $3,000 in three days. I’d taken three trades in a row, all based on hype, no real analysis. I was desperate to make back what I lost from the previous week. By the time I closed my last position, my account was almost empty.
I remember staring at my screen and asking myself: “What am I doing? Is this really trading, or am I just gambling with better graphics?”
That’s when I did something I hadn’t done before: I stepped away from the charts. For the first time in months, I didn’t open a trade for a whole week. Instead, I read books on trading psychology, risk management, and technical analysis. I started following professional traders — not influencers flashing Lambos, but real traders who focused on process over profits.
One line from a book stuck with me:
“Your goal as a trader is not to get rich quick. It’s to stay in the game long enough to compound your wins.”
That hit me like a brick. I realized I was doing the exact opposite. I wasn’t trying to survive — I was trying to hit the lottery. And that’s why I kept failing.
Here’s what I understood after a lot of reflection: big wins are unpredictable, but consistency is controllable. When you chase 10x gains, you put yourself in high-risk situations constantly. One bad trade can wipe out weeks, even months of work. But if you focus on consistent, small wins, you build something sustainable.
I decided to change my entire approach:
This wasn’t an overnight shift. It took time. But the results were undeniable.
In my first month of trading with this new mindset, I didn’t make crazy profits. I wasn’t doubling my account. Instead, I made 4% in the first month. That may sound tiny, but for me, it was a win — not because of the money, but because I was finally consistent.
By month three, I had grown my account by 12%. By the end of six months, I was up 28%. That’s not the kind of return that makes headlines, but it was steady, low-stress, and repeatable. Most importantly, I didn’t feel like I was gambling anymore. I felt like a trader.
The biggest change wasn’t even financial — it was emotional. I no longer woke up anxious about my trades. I didn’t need a 10x pump to feel validated. I was calm, disciplined, and focused on the process instead of the outcome.
Here’s the truth most people don’t want to hear: trading for consistency is boring compared to chasing big wins. There’s no adrenaline rush, no late-night dopamine hits. But you know what? That’s exactly why it works.
The moment I stopped craving excitement and started craving stability, my trading life changed. I became okay with taking fewer trades. I embraced the idea that some days, the best trade is no trade at all.
If you’re reading this and you’re stuck in the cycle of chasing pumps, I get it — I’ve been there. But trust me, that path ends in frustration. The real key to success isn’t finding the next 100x — it’s mastering yourself and your strategy.
If I had to sum up everything I’ve learned about consistency, it comes down to these principles:
Looking back, I’m grateful for the mistakes I made because they taught me the value of patience and discipline. Chasing big wins gave me big losses. Focusing on consistency gave me control — not just over my trades, but over my mindset.
If you’re serious about trading long-term, ask yourself: Do I want to gamble, or do I want to grow? For me, the answer was clear. And the moment I chose growth over gambling, everything changed.
