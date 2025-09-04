Transak Joins Fireblocks Network to Power Global Fiat-to-Stablecoin Payments

Transak, the payments infrastructure specialist for crypto and stablecoins, has joined the Fireblocks Network for Payments as a launch partner, giving fintechs and financial institutions an out-of-the-box route to use stablecoins for global payments.

The integration aims to eliminate the technical and regulatory heavy lifting that has slowed institutional adoption of stablecoin rails. By plugging Transak’s fiat-to-stablecoin on/off-ramps into Fireblocks’ enterprise network, institutions can move money at “internet speeds” without building bespoke infrastructure or piecing together one-off integrations.

“Joining the Fireblocks Network for Payments means institutions can now access Transak’s fiat-to-stablecoin infrastructure with the speed, compliance, and reach they expect — without the drag of fragmented integrations,” said Siraj Uddin, COO at Transak. “This milestone strengthens our mission to make global value transfer seamless and accessible.”

Why this Matters Now

Stablecoins have emerged as a clear market fit within blockchain finance: they let businesses transfer value quickly, cheaply, and without intermediaries that add latency and cost. Industry forecasts and surveys point to rapid institutional uptake.

Coinbase Institutional recently projected the stablecoin market could grow to roughly $1.2 trillion by 2028, and Fireblocks’ own State of Stablecoins 2025 survey found nearly half of global institutions already using stablecoins for payments, with many more piloting them.

“Stablecoins create the opportunity to unify global payment rails, but institutions need more than interoperability — they need scale, trust, and compliance built in,” said Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks. “By bringing Transak into the Fireblocks Network for Payments, we’re delivering that missing layer: a secure, neutral network that allows stablecoin payments to flow seamlessly across borders and regulatory frameworks, giving institutions the confidence to operate globally from day one.”

What Transak Brings

As an early payment provider on Fireblocks’ stablecoin infrastructure, Transak supplies developer-friendly fiat-to-stablecoin rails, with built-in liquidity, localized payment methods (cards, bank transfers, virtual bank accounts), and a layered compliance and KYC stack.

Transak says its rails cover 64+ countries and support multiple local payment methods, features designed to remove friction for teams building payment flows, NFT checkouts, token-based commerce or cross-border payroll.

Transak’s platform is already embedded into more than 450 Web3 apps and used by over 10 million users. The company has processed more than $2 billion in fiat-to-crypto volume to date, with nearly 30% of that volume routed through stablecoins, an indicator of stablecoins’ growing role in everyday crypto flows.

Before integrations like this, organizations scaling stablecoin payments often faced a fragmented search for providers, repeated technical integrations, and complex compliance obligations. Connecting to Transak through the Fireblocks Console or API promises:

Direct integration — instant connection via Fireblocks Console or API without bespoke development.



— instant connection via Fireblocks Console or API without bespoke development. Regulatory confidence — multi-layer KYC, AML and sanctions screening embedded into transactions.



— multi-layer KYC, AML and sanctions screening embedded into transactions. Global reach — coverage across dozens of countries and many local payment rails.



— coverage across dozens of countries and many local payment rails. Adaptability — infrastructure designed for today’s ramps and future use cases, from NFT checkout to tokenized commerce and evolving regulatory frameworks.

A Wider Network Effect

Fireblocks, a custody and infrastructure platform for digital assets, already facilitates more than $10 trillion in digital asset transfers across 120+ blockchains. The Fireblocks Network for Payments is intended to unite on/off ramps, stablecoin issuers, liquidity providers and local rails into a single interoperable fabric spanning 100+ countries and 60+ currencies.

By joining the Network, Transak becomes directly available to Fireblocks’ 2,400+ institutional participants. The collaboration positions both firms as part of a shift in which “all finance is fintech” and stablecoins are increasingly core to how modern companies plan to move money.

For institutions, the message is straightforward: if your payments architecture still runs on spreadsheets and bespoke stitching, you’re unlikely to keep pace with cross-border, tokenized commerce, and you’ll miss the efficiencies stablecoins promise.

Transak, headquartered in Miami with offices in London, Bengaluru, Dubai and Hong Kong, and Fireblocks are betting that bundled rails plus embedded compliance will be the on-ramp many institutions need to make that transition. If their logic holds, the result could be faster, cheaper cross-border payments with far less operational friction, and a markedly larger role for stablecoins in everyday institutional finance.