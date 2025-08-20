Tron Makes MetaMask Debut Expanding Blockchain Access for Users

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 05:25
U
U$0.02011-0.69%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22817-12.67%
Tron
TRX$0.3479-0.85%

TLDR

  • Tron’s blockchain integration on MetaMask makes it the third non-Ethereum network to gain native support.

  • MetaMask’s addition of Tron strengthens its presence in Asia and enhances cross-region blockchain connections.

  • Tron is positioning itself for growth, benefiting from U.S. crypto regulatory shifts and upcoming IPO plans.

  • TRX has been rising in value, recently seeing a 37% gain year-to-date despite a brief high spike in late 2024.

MetaMask, a cryptocurrency wallets, has officially integrated the Tron blockchain into its platform. This marks a significant milestone for Tron, as it becomes the third non-Ethereum blockchain to be supported by MetaMask since its launch in 2016. The move expands the utility of MetaMask, which already allows users to manage various assets on Ethereum and layer-2 solutions.

The integration opens up new opportunities for users to interact with the Tron blockchain, particularly for decentralized applications (dApps) and transactions. It also highlights MetaMask’s ongoing commitment to integrating top blockchains and fostering cross-chain connectivity.

MetaMask Strategic Move for Tron

The partnership between Tron DAO and MetaMask is expected to bring substantial benefits to both parties. For Tron, the integration places its blockchain in front of MetaMask’s large and established user base. MetaMask is known for its ease of use and its influence in the crypto community, making it a vital gateway for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Sam Elfarra, a spokesperson for Tron DAO, noted that MetaMask’s widespread use and credibility were key factors in the decision to integrate the Tron network. “MetaMask’s extensive user base and established reputation make it a vital gateway to decentralized applications,” Elfarra said.

Angel Gonzalez-Capizzi, MetaMask’s Director of Business Development, added that the integration would bridge regions and ecosystems, particularly strengthening Tron’s presence in Asia. The integration could help foster cross-region blockchain activity, particularly important as Tron continues to grow globally.

Growing Role of MetaMask in the Blockchain Space

MetaMask, originally built for Ethereum, has expanded its support to several major blockchains, including Solana, BNB Smart Chain, and Sei. The addition of Tron further solidifies MetaMask’s role as a leading self-custodial crypto wallet that aims to provide access to multiple blockchain ecosystems.

MetaMask has already shown its dedication to expanding beyond Ethereum, especially with its integration of Solana in May 2025.

This move opens the door for Solana users to manage Solana SPL tokens directly in MetaMask, paving the way for more multi-chain solutions. By adding Tron, MetaMask continues to cater to a diverse group of users and blockchain projects, increasing its appeal as a versatile wallet.

Tron’s Upward Trajectory and Market Developments

Tron has steadily grown in market capitalization and global presence, especially after its surge in popularity post-2024 U.S. elections. The network has benefited from the changing regulatory landscape in the U.S. and is currently planning a public offering via a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, which is rebranding as Tron Inc.

Tron’s native token, TRX, has been seeing solid performance in 2025, maintaining an uptrend throughout the year. After reaching an all-time high of $0.43 in late 2024, TRX has stayed resilient, trading at $0.347 at the time of writing. The asset has gained 37% year-to-date, signaling continued interest from investors.

Moreover, Tron’s founder Justin Sun has recently secured major partnerships and investments, including those focused on TRX and decentralized finance. Sun’s strategies have helped Tron secure a strong position in both the U.S. and Asian markets, enabling the network to further scale its offerings.

MetaMask’s Role in Future Developments

MetaMask’s integration of Tron’s blockchain is just one step in its broader strategy to enhance its platform. As part of its expansion efforts, MetaMask is likely to continue adding popular blockchain networks to its wallet, aiming to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving DeFi space.

The integration will also benefit Tron users by enabling easier access to MetaMask’s suite of features, including dApp usage, staking, and transaction management.

With the increasing adoption of decentralized applications, Tron’s collaboration with MetaMask is poised to improve the accessibility of Tron’s ecosystem, offering new opportunities for users to interact with the blockchain seamlessly.

The post Tron Makes MetaMask Debut Expanding Blockchain Access for Users appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002154-4.69%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.55%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023-1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.82-3.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.44%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.272429-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022