This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Geneva, Switzerland – August 19, 2025 – TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today a strategic agreement with MetaMask. MetaMask will natively integrate TRON into the world’s leading self-custodial crypto wallet […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tron-to-be-natively-integrated-into-metamask-unlocking-global-access-to-tron-assets/