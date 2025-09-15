Tron Witnesses Record Spike In Average Block Size, Indicating Massive Expansion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 08:16
Tron, a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem, has recently been making great progress in terms of block size. Hence, the average block size of Tron is seeing recording growth, while the 100-day simple moving average (SMA-100) has touched its peak levels since 2023’s July. As per the data from CryptoOnchain, a well-known analyst on CryptoQuant, the rising average block size of Tron signifies growing network activity. Hence, it has reportedly transcended everyday transactional noise and short-term volatility.

Tron’s Block Size Jumps Led by Increased $USDT Demand

The market data reveals that the average block size of Tron has gone through a notable surge. The respective trend is reportedly led by increasing demand for $USDT transfers, wider adoption across consumer segments, and an expanding DeFi landscape. Additionally, it suggests the infrastructure of the platform is scaling to a great extent, reaffirming its status as a resilient and dynamic blockchain ecosystem. Keeping this in view, the development is more than a technical anomaly, denoting the rising engagement and utility.

Block Size Expansion Reflects Heightened Performance and Utility on Tron

According to CryptoOnchain, Tron’s increasing average block size is a signal of robust network health, user trust, and developer engagement. Bigger blocks normally display more data and transfer processing, correlating with the increased utility and throughput. Thus, Tron’s capability to tackle the respective growth without facing performance degradation or congestion highlights its infrastructure maturity and scalability. At the same time, as of 2025, the size of the Tron blockchain has reportedly surged past the staggering 100,000 KB mark, expressing a noteworthy milestone.

tOverall, for users and developers alike, these metrics point toward the emergence of Tron as a prominent platform for stablecoin transactions, worldwide blockchain adoption, and DeFi innovation.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/tron-witnesses-record-spike-in-average-block-size-indicating-massive-expansion/

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Polkadot DAO passes proposal to cap total DOT supply at 2.1 billion

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Cointelegraph, the Polkadot Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) passed Referendum Proposal No. 1710 with 81% support. The proposal aims to cap the total supply of DOT tokens at 2.1 billion. This move replaces the current model of issuing 120 million DOTs annually with no total cap, and will reduce the speed of token issuance by gradually reducing the issuance of new DOTs every two years.
A smart trader sold 130 million PUMPs and made a profit, with a total profit of more than $2 million

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, smart trader DCfMe7 just sold 130 million PUMPs (worth $1.11 million) at an average price of $0.00854 and made a profit. The trader initially bought 360.43 million PUMPs (worth $949,000) at an average price of $0.00263 two months ago and currently holds 230.43 million PUMPs (worth $1.86 million). This represents a total profit of over $2 million (+213%).
