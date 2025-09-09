Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon

PANews reported on September 9th that the Wall Street Journal reported that, five weeks after President Trump fired the head of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, his advisers are preparing a report outlining flaws in the agency's employment data. The report, prepared by the Council of Economic Advisers, provides a critical review of the BLS and outlines its history of revisions to employment data. The Trump administration is considering releasing the report in the coming weeks. The BLS will release revised annual non-farm payroll data tonight (September 9th).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.