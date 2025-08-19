Trump Administration Weighs Major Intel Stake Acquisition

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 18:10
Key Points:
  • The Trump administration explores converting Intel’s CHIPS Act grants into equity.
  • Potentially makes U.S. the largest Intel stakeholder.
  • SoftBank acquires less than 2% Intel stake for $2 billion.

The Trump administration is in discussions to acquire a 10% stake in Intel, potentially through CHIPS Act equity conversion, while SoftBank secures a less than 2% stake.

Magacoin Fiancne

These moves signify major efforts to enhance U.S. semiconductor onshoring, amidst global supply chain tensions, with no immediate cryptocurrency impacts.

U.S. Eyes 10% Stake in Intel through CHIPS Act Conversion

High-level talks within the Trump administration are centered on potentially acquiring around 10% of Intel. Intel’s $10.9 billion grant from the CHIPS Act is a pivotal part of this potential transaction. Sources indicate the U.S. government takes a deeper investment role in the technology sector.

The potential conversion of grants into equity highlights strategic efforts to increase U.S. influence in semiconductor manufacturing. Meanwhile, SoftBank’s confirmed $2 billion investment signals confidence despite U.S. intervention talks.

CHIPS Act Shift Signals Unprecedented Government Role in Tech

Did you know? The CHIPS Act previously focused on grants and tax credits. Converting such grants into equity for a publicly traded firm is an uncommon approach in U.S. history, signaling significant governmental involvement in strategic industries.

CoinMarketCap data shows a notable 69.92% increase over the past 90 days for Ethereum (ETH), which is trading at $4,297.48 with a market cap of $518.74 billion. ETH’s 24-hour volume reached $44.25 billion, with a 1.44% rise in price.

ethereum-daily-chart-1121

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:34 UTC on August 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that government pursuits like this could shift U.S. regulatory landscapes for tech investments. Federal equity stakes are rare, prompting careful monitoring of legislative impacts on private-public sector dynamics.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-intel-stake-acquisition/

