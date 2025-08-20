Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

  • Thumzup Media plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock deal.
  • Dogehash CEO emphasises strategic advantages of dedicated mining infrastructure for decentralized technology opportunities

The Nasdaq-listed company Thumzup Media Corporation has announced plans to enter the digital asset mining ecosystem as it continues to build on its success in the digital marketing service industry. Thumzup revealed an all-stock transaction to acquire Dogehash Technologies, and expanded into the quickly growing cryptocurrency infrastructure domain.

Thumzup Heads To Dominate Crypto Mining Space 

The planned acquisition will unite two companies that have complementary experiences in the blockchain technology industry. Dogehash has about 2,500 industrial-level ASIC mining devices in several facilities in North America. These are specialized computers that are used to mine Scrypt-based cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin and Litecoin tokens.

The merged company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings after the completion of the merger. The new company will be listed on large stock markets with the ticker symbol XDOG. To undertake the transaction with Dogehash investors, Thumzup shareholders will offer 30.7 million stock shares.

Robert Steele, the chief executive officer of Thumzup, termed the deal a transformational one for the company. He highlighted the role of the acquisition in transforming traditional digital marketing into an all-inclusive asset management. The merger offers access to renewable energy sources and advanced mining hardware capabilities.

Parker Scott, the CEO of Dogehash, has emphasized the strategic benefits of having its own dedicated mining infrastructure. He stated that the mainstream use of decentralized technologies presents huge opportunities to established operators.

The deal must be approved by shareholders before it is finalized, and it is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Thumzup had earlier raised $50 million in public offerings to invest in cryptocurrencies and buy equipment.

The reaction of the market was volatile after the announcement, with Thumzup shares falling by almost 46% in the initial stages. Its stock declined to $4.60 after being at $8.28 and then rose to above $5.00 in recent times. Financial analysts cited execution risks and the possibility of shareholder dilution as the causes of the selloff.

The Dogecoin itself was under pressure, declining by 1.09% to $0.213 as part of the broader cryptocurrency market corrections. The weekly losses were above 11%, and the amount of futures liquidations was recently at $23.2 million.

The board of the company had earlier approved the increase of its portfolio of cryptocurrencies to a total of $250 million. It is planned to allocate XRP, USDC, DOGE, and other high-liquidity digital assets to diversify.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/trump-connected-thumzup-media-dives-into-crypto-mining-with-dogehash-deal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has launched a Layer-2 solution on the Ethereum virtual machine and is ready to welcome a new generation of frog meme coins. Low-cost, lightning-fast transactions on Little Pepe solve Ethereum’s well-known congestion and gas issues. And as the heir apparent to Pepe’s market dominance, Little Pepe could welcome an ever-expanding world of meme coins. It all comes at a time when the meme coin market is on the rise, and frog-related tokens have built their own niche worth $5.65B. $LILPEPE Presale Becomes Top Meme Coin to Buy Now LILPEPE’s presale closed its Stage 10 early as investors poured into the project, raising the total from the presale to well over $22M. The $LILPEPE project touts zero trading taxes, anti-bot protections, and a $777K giveaway. It arrives just as $PEPE, $BRETT, and other frog coins sustain sizable market share. Pepe ($PEPE) is among the most liquid meme coins, with a multibillion-dollar capitalization and frequent bursts of volume; it’s down over a quarter in August. Brett (Based) ($BRETT) broke out in 2024, a major player on Coinbase’s Base chain. It reached its all-time high of $0.23 at the beginning of December 2024. $BRETT is still a flagship for Base meme coins. Turbo ($TURBO) holds a $280M market cap, significant even for a meme coin, with a persistent presence in the frog subset. A Frog Sector with Real Weight Frog-themed meme coins remain a significant slice of the market: the category shows an aggregate market cap of roughly $5.65B. Within that cohort, $PEPE holds about $4.36B in value, while $BRETT (Base) trades near $0.05 with a market cap around $490M. One top-50 token and several mid-rank ones before the sector gives way to small-cap coins at the bottom of the list. Still, the overall market cap of the sector is impressive enough. And performance for many of the individual tokens, while down recently, has nevertheless surged in 2025. That follows broader market trends – Interest in even the best meme coins has ebbed and flowed throughout 2025 with periodic rotations into the segment and sentiment-driven spikes. It’s a market niche ripe for a contender to challenge $PEPE for his crown. Enter Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a token offering more than Pepe ever could. What Little Pepe Is Building Unlike most meme tokens that launch on existing chains and absorb gas costs, Little Pepe is rolling out an EVM-compatible Layer-2. Little Pepe chain boasts zero buy/sell taxes on the $LILPEPE token. The project’s whitepaper outlines a 100B total supply with 26.5% allocated to presale, 30% to chain reserves, 13.5% to staking & rewards, and 10% each to liquidity, DEX allocation, and marketing. Ultra-fast, secure, and cheap – Little Pepe is the perfect chain for building a meme coin empire. The project even features anti-sniper (anti-bot) protections and a native launchpad intended to give new tokens a fairer start. Liquidity gets locked when tokens launch, preventing a common scam where devs snag all the tokens overnight. A CertiK smart-contract audit and a preliminary CoinMarketCap page help advance the sale. There’s also the significant $777K giveaway. The terms are simple – a minimum $100 presale entry plus social tasks – and winners are announced on the project site. 10 lucky winners from the community will each receive $77K in $LILPEPE. The Little Pepe Pitch Little Pepe’s pitch is that infrastructure (an L2), not just a likable mascot, can help the token compete when meme coin volumes surge. Lower fees, tax-free trading, and anti-bot rails may appeal to retail traders who were priced out by gas or burned by launch snipers in prior cycles. $LILPEPE has room to grow, big shoes to fill, and the ambition to do it. Do your own research; though, this isn’t financial advice.
Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

The Power of Small, Steady InvestmentsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
