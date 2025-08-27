Key Insights:

Trump Media launches $6.4B CRO treasury initiative, targeting 19% of the Cronos blockchain token supply.

Truth Social to adopt CRO for rewards, subscriptions, and payments through Crypto.com’s digital wallet integration.

CRO price jumps from $0.15 to $0.21 after Trump Media announces large-scale acquisition plans.

Trump Media Plans $6.4B CRO Buy for Digital Treasury

Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, has unveiled plans to launch a new entity focused on digital assets. The firm, called Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., will purchase large amounts of CRO, the token that powers the Cronos blockchain.

The company said the initiative is designed to acquire about 19% of the total CRO supply. The planned investment is valued at roughly $6.4 billion. The new venture will be majority-owned by Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com.

CRO to Be Integrated Into Truth Social

In addition to the treasury plan, Trump Media confirmed that CRO will become part of the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms. The token will be used in a new rewards program for users and supported through Crypto.com’s wallet technology.

The companies also outlined new payment options. “Further planned partnership synergies include providing Truth users the ability to pay for subscriptions and services with their Crypto.com CRO balance, and providing free or discounted Truth+ subscriptions for users who open a Crypto.com account,” the release stated.

The announcement builds on earlier cooperation between Trump Media and Crypto.com. Earlier this year, the two organizations worked together on the launch of exchange-traded funds.

Market Response to the News

The announcement sparked a sharp rise in CRO’s price. Before the news, the token traded close to $0.15 following a market pullback. It quickly surged to $0.21, the highest level this year, before easing slightly to $0.19.

As part of the first phase, Trump Media said it will spend $105 million to purchase about 685 million CRO tokens. That represents around 2% of the entire supply.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said the partnership marked an important step for the token.

“We are proud to partner with Trump Media, an innovator in digital media, to bring the utility of CRO to the Truth Social platform,” he said.

Marszalek added that the collaboration shows the growing reach of the Cronos ecosystem and its community of developers.