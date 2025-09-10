Trump Media to Let Truth Social Users Convert ‘Gems’ into CRO Tokens

TLDR

Truth Social’s Patriot users can convert gems into Crypto.com’s CRO tokens.

Gems are earned through activity across Trump Media platforms.

Trump Media scrapped plans for its own token in favor of CRO.

Trump Media is acquiring 684.4M CRO tokens worth $105M.

Truth Social users who subscribe to the platform’s Patriot Package will soon be able to convert their earned “gems” into Cronos (CRO), a cryptocurrency tied to Crypto.com. This update is part of Trump Media and Technology Group’s push to link digital engagement with crypto rewards, adding more value for premium users of the Truth Social ecosystem.

Truth Social Integrates Crypto Rewards with Patriot Package

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced a new update to Truth Social, allowing users to convert platform-earned “gems” into CRO tokens. The feature will be available exclusively to subscribers of the Patriot Package, the premium version of Truth+.

According to the company, gems are earned by participating in various activities across Trump Media’s platforms, including Truth Social and the Truth+ streaming service. These gems can now be transferred into CRO, the native token of Crypto.com, using the platform’s wallet system.

The integration is part of an expanded digital rewards program meant to boost engagement and offer new utilities for users who are active across the Trump Media ecosystem. The CRO conversion option will be available to verified Patriot Package users starting later this year.

TMTG has not released specific details on conversion rates or limits. Cointelegraph reached out to Crypto.com for clarification but did not receive a response before publication.

Shift from Utility Token to CRO Integration

The decision to use CRO comes after earlier statements from Trump Media suggesting it was developing its own utility token. In a shareholder letter dated April 29, CEO Devin Nunes wrote that the company was considering a token for use within a Truth digital wallet.

At the time, the utility token was planned to support subscription payments and other services tied to the Truth+ platform. Nunes said, “The token will be part of a rewards system and offer additional user benefits within our growing ecosystem.”

However, by September, the company had shifted direction. Instead of launching a proprietary coin, it opted to use Crypto.com’s existing infrastructure and CRO token. This may be a faster and more secure method to bring crypto-based features to its user base.

Rumors had also surfaced in May about the possible launch of a Truth Social memecoin, but those were denied. Donald Trump Jr. addressed the speculation, saying there was “no truth” to the idea that a meme-based token was being developed.

Trump Media Expands Partnership with Crypto.com

The integration of CRO into Truth Social is part of a wider collaboration between Trump Media and Crypto.com. Earlier in 2025, both companies revealed plans to offer exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the Truth.Fi brand, with a focus on digital assets and American-based securities. The ETFs will be distributed through Crypto.com’s broker-dealer partner, Foris Capital, pending regulatory approval.

Additionally, Trump Media has agreed to acquire 684.4 million CRO tokens. The deal, valued at approximately $105 million, is part of a broader $6.4 billion digital-asset treasury strategy. The acquisition will be funded through a mix of cash and stock.

The CRO tokens will be stored under institutional custody at Crypto.com and may be staked for yield opportunities, according to people familiar with the agreement. This large-scale move positions Trump Media closer to the growing crypto economy and allows it to offer digital rewards backed by a widely recognized cryptocurrency.

The companies have not shared a timeline for the full rollout of the gem-to-CRO conversion feature. However, development appears to be tied closely to the upcoming release of other crypto-related services on the platform.

