Trump: No tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil for now

By: PANews
2025/08/16 21:55
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.623-5.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00722-0.55%

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to a report from Jinshi forwarded by Global Network, the United States recently announced additional tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's purchase of Russian oil as punishment. The US has also threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the US due to Russian oil purchases. According to a Reuters report on the 16th, US President Trump stated after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 15th local time that there are no plans to impose additional tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil. Following his meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump told Fox News reporters that, given the circumstances of the meeting, he would not consider imposing tariffs on China due to Russian oil purchases for the time being. Trump also stated, "I may have to consider it in two or three weeks, but we don't have to consider it now."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001018-5.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002027-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.8927-5.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05031+1.73%
CAR
CAR$0.010549+0.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005576-6.19%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest