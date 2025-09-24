Two Big Triggers Could Send Crypto Soaring, Says Coinbase Insider

He points to Federal Reserve decisions as the first lever. A shift toward lower interest rates would not only reduce borrowing costs but also inject liquidity across markets, creating a friendlier environment for speculative assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Duong believes the broader direction of policy is more important than any single cut – once the Fed starts easing, investors typically pivot back to risk. But he also warned that a series of rapid cuts could carry negative signals for the economy, complicating the picture for crypto.

The second driver, he argues, is the steady march of institutions into the space. From companies experimenting with digital asset treasuries to investment firms carving out crypto allocations, Duong sees large-scale buyers adding depth and resilience to the market.

Even outside the industry, he noted that trends such as AI-fueled data center investment are indirectly boosting demand for crypto infrastructure.

Duong is convinced that institutional capital will define this cycle more than retail speculation. If that momentum coincides with a supportive macro backdrop, he suggests, the conditions for a parabolic move could fall into place.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

