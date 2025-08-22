Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, two OG whales holding large amounts of Bitcoin have made significant asset adjustments in the past two days, shifting their investment focus to Ethereum:
- 4,621.9 Bitcoins were sold through three wallets, valued at approximately $523.5 million;
- Purchased and stored 82,398 Ethereum, valued at approximately $353.65 million;
- A total of 135,265 ETH long positions were opened on the Hyperliquid platform, valued at approximately $583.7 million, with liquidation prices ranging from $3,487.4 to $3,612.
- There are currently 84,645 bitcoins still held, with a total value of approximately US$9.55 billion, distributed across 7 wallets.
