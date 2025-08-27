Two whales shorting XPL deposited a total of 7,300 USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation risk

According to PANews on August 27, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whales shorting XPL deposited large amounts of USDC on the Hyperliquid platform to avoid liquidation risks caused by manipulation. Among them, address 0x142a deposited 44 million USDC, and address 0x0Aa9 deposited 29 million USDC.
