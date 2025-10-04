ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post U.S., Europe brands take on the Chinese consumer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pictured here is Louis Vuitton’s new cruise ship-shaped store in Shanghai, China, on June 28, 2025. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images BEIJING — China’s economic slowdown isn’t discouraging U.S. and European brands from revamping their strategies to reach Chinese shoppers. Instead, the allure of the world’s second-largest consumer market is forcing companies to adapt in the face of growing competition from local brands. In the case of Kraft Heinz, getting more people in China to buy ketchup this year also meant hiring a local agency to help create catchy campaigns — decorating subway station columns to mimic ketchup bottles and promoting the condiment as a fresh twist on a popular dish: stir-fried eggs and tomatoes. It’s a hard market to tackle, even for Shanghai-based marketing firm Good Idea Growth Network (GGN). The agency has witnessed at least five different waves of consumer trends in its 14-year history, founder Stephy Liu, said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. “The gameplay keeps on changing.” But GGN has succeeded even after rejecting an acquisition offer from British advertising giant WPP, Liu said, noting that about half of her clients are foreign brands. While Kraft Heinz isn’t done with its China ketchup campaign yet, the company reported second-quarter net sales in emerging markets climbed by 4.2% from a year ago, helping offset declines in North America. WPP explored a potential acquisition of GGN but did not end up going far in the process, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Kraft Heinz did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Localized social media From Starbucks’ struggles to Lululemon’s successes in China, it’s become clear that the right mix of localization is essential. “Among international brands in China, the winners are often dedicating more than 40% of revenue to marketing, especially content and platform-first… The post U.S., Europe brands take on the Chinese consumer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pictured here is Louis Vuitton’s new cruise ship-shaped store in Shanghai, China, on June 28, 2025. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images BEIJING — China’s economic slowdown isn’t discouraging U.S. and European brands from revamping their strategies to reach Chinese shoppers. Instead, the allure of the world’s second-largest consumer market is forcing companies to adapt in the face of growing competition from local brands. In the case of Kraft Heinz, getting more people in China to buy ketchup this year also meant hiring a local agency to help create catchy campaigns — decorating subway station columns to mimic ketchup bottles and promoting the condiment as a fresh twist on a popular dish: stir-fried eggs and tomatoes. It’s a hard market to tackle, even for Shanghai-based marketing firm Good Idea Growth Network (GGN). The agency has witnessed at least five different waves of consumer trends in its 14-year history, founder Stephy Liu, said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. “The gameplay keeps on changing.” But GGN has succeeded even after rejecting an acquisition offer from British advertising giant WPP, Liu said, noting that about half of her clients are foreign brands. While Kraft Heinz isn’t done with its China ketchup campaign yet, the company reported second-quarter net sales in emerging markets climbed by 4.2% from a year ago, helping offset declines in North America. WPP explored a potential acquisition of GGN but did not end up going far in the process, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Kraft Heinz did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Localized social media From Starbucks’ struggles to Lululemon’s successes in China, it’s become clear that the right mix of localization is essential. “Among international brands in China, the winners are often dedicating more than 40% of revenue to marketing, especially content and platform-first…

U.S., Europe brands take on the Chinese consumer

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 09:22
Union
U$0.006265+0.54%
Overtake
TAKE$0.27822+2.81%
COM
COM$0.00465+6.87%
SphereX
HERE$0.0001--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.022+3.77%

Pictured here is Louis Vuitton’s new cruise ship-shaped store in Shanghai, China, on June 28, 2025.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

BEIJING — China’s economic slowdown isn’t discouraging U.S. and European brands from revamping their strategies to reach Chinese shoppers.

Instead, the allure of the world’s second-largest consumer market is forcing companies to adapt in the face of growing competition from local brands.

In the case of Kraft Heinz, getting more people in China to buy ketchup this year also meant hiring a local agency to help create catchy campaigns — decorating subway station columns to mimic ketchup bottles and promoting the condiment as a fresh twist on a popular dish: stir-fried eggs and tomatoes.

It’s a hard market to tackle, even for Shanghai-based marketing firm Good Idea Growth Network (GGN). The agency has witnessed at least five different waves of consumer trends in its 14-year history, founder Stephy Liu, said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. “The gameplay keeps on changing.”

But GGN has succeeded even after rejecting an acquisition offer from British advertising giant WPP, Liu said, noting that about half of her clients are foreign brands.

While Kraft Heinz isn’t done with its China ketchup campaign yet, the company reported second-quarter net sales in emerging markets climbed by 4.2% from a year ago, helping offset declines in North America.

WPP explored a potential acquisition of GGN but did not end up going far in the process, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Kraft Heinz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Localized social media

From Starbucks’ struggles to Lululemon’s successes in China, it’s become clear that the right mix of localization is essential.

“Among international brands in China, the winners are often dedicating more than 40% of revenue to marketing, especially content and platform-first marketing, while also iterating products locally based on market data,” said Jacob Cooke, co-founder and CEO of WPIC Marketing + Technologies, which helps foreign brands sell in China.

This year, Cooke said that Under Armour has created products under 100 yuan ($14) in order to attract a mass of buyers online, while using livestreams with dedicated users to then build fitness communities and sell more premium products offline.

ByteDance-owned Douyin has become an e-commerce force in the last few years since celebrities and companies started using the app for livestreaming sales during the pandemic. And by the numbers, there’s little question that jumping into the Xiaohongshu and Douyin world is worthwhile for businesses.

Adapting to that new social commerce ecosystem has become the biggest challenge for brands in the last two years, GGN’s Liu said. “Foreign brands will think, ‘Isn’t this just TikTok?'”

She warned that success requires a complex strategy that can involve changing everything from how a team is structured to the kinds of products sold. But the payoff is significant.

“In half a year, it can help you sell more than you sold on [Alibaba‘s] Tmall in two years,” Liu said.

Data is power

In addition to social media, a critical factor in many companies’ strategies is access to hordes of data on what consumers in China are buying.

Chinese e-commerce platforms, including Alibaba’s Tmall, share far more data on what’s popular than Amazon.com does, WPIC’s Cooke said. In China, “people generally know what their competitors are selling and what they’re selling for.”

With that granular data, Chinese makeup brand Perfect Diary was able to succeed by identifying a market pain point and creating a lipstick targeted at that lower price segment, Cooke said. He noted that’s pressured foreign brands to create China-specific products as well, a big shift over the last five years.

E-commerce platforms in China also often show rough figures on how many orders were placed per product, while third-party companies such as Syntun offer significant amounts of product rankings and other online sales data for free.

Weekly analysis and insights from Asia’s largest economy in your inbox
Subscribe now

In the case of Apple‘s iPhone 17 launch on Sept. 19, it was Chinese e-commerce company JD.com that released sales data for mainland China. The electronics-focused platform announced that the first minute of iPhone 17 series preorders surpassed the first-day preorder volume of last year’s iPhone 16 series.

Apple’s story also underscores how it’s possible to reignite local interest despite losing market share to domestic competition. Some customers in Beijing told CNBC that they liked the iPhone’s new cosmic orange color, and that more locals intended to buy their first iPhone this year since they’d heard about new attractive features such as larger internal storage.

China’s factories were quick to jump on the trend, releasing iPhone cases with a similar orange hue even before the 17 model was out.

“Winning brands are those that have established local R&D centers and on-the-ground product teams,” said Ashley Dudarenok, founder of ChoZan, a China marketing consultancy. “This allows them to spot trends early, develop products tailored to local needs, and launch them in months, not years. This is a significant departure from the past, where global products were often simply rolled out in the Chinese market.”

Cultural connection

Even with the right data and social media platforms, cultural integration is becoming increasingly important, especially as Chinese brands find success in tapping the country’s own history of artisanal craftsmanship.

“Brands are moving beyond superficial nods to Chinese culture,” Dudarenok said. She pointed out that Loewe partnered with jade carving masters, while Burberry teamed up with bamboo-weaving artists.

And despite declining sales in China’s luxury market, LVMH this summer opened an eye-catching ship-shaped store in Shanghai — immediately generating much local buzz.

In contrast to LVMH’s luggage-shaped store in Manhattan, the Shanghai location taps into the Chinese city’s history as a port of entry for international travelers to Asia roughly a century ago.

The new store also captures the European brand’s roots in hand-crafted travel trunks — which contrasts with Chinese brands’ inability to offer the same emotional appeal, Joe Ngai, chairman of greater China at McKinsey, pointed out in a LinkedIn post.

“As Chinese customers grow in their confidence and desire for local elements,” he said, “creating more crossovers between West and East is one of the unique opportunities for multinationals in China.”

— CNBC’s Eunice Yoon contributed to this report.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/04/from-data-to-culture-us-europe-brands-take-on-the-chinese-consumer.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto

Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto

Shiba Inu (SHIB) aims to rank among the top 10 of the cryptos by the end of this cycle, but bigger market attention is beginning to turn to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently at $0.035. While SHIB’s rally is a cyclical reflection of the resurgence of memecoins, Mutuum Finance is creating a completely new narrative based […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00000901-0.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000495+0.60%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 09:00
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0577-2.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.0551+3.43%
LightLink
LL$0.009652+0.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

DePIN Day Lands in Latin America — For the First Time Ever

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,779.85
$102,779.85$102,779.85

-0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,357.86
$3,357.86$3,357.86

-1.19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2816
$2.2816$2.2816

+0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.78
$158.78$158.78

-1.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0363
$1.0363$1.0363

-4.50%