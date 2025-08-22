U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months

PANews reported on August 22 that according to the Wall Street Journal, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Falkind will leave the government less than five months after being confirmed by the Senate.
Falkender oversaw day-to-day operations at the Treasury Department and briefly served as acting commissioner during a period of leadership turmoil at the IRS. He is the second Senate-confirmed official to leave the Treasury Department this month, following the departure of former IRS Commissioner Billy Long. During his tenure, Falkender was instrumental in crafting tax policies in the tax and spending bills signed by President Trump.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.