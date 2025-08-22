U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months

PANews reported on August 22 that according to the Wall Street Journal, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Falkind will leave the government less than five months after being confirmed by the Senate.

Falkender oversaw day-to-day operations at the Treasury Department and briefly served as acting commissioner during a period of leadership turmoil at the IRS. He is the second Senate-confirmed official to leave the Treasury Department this month, following the departure of former IRS Commissioner Billy Long. During his tenure, Falkender was instrumental in crafting tax policies in the tax and spending bills signed by President Trump.