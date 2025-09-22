UAE signs agreement for automatic exchange of crypto tax data

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Finance said the government will roll out the framework in 2027 and begin sharing information in 2028.

The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards after signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.

CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.

