Analysts from a Swiss investment bank, UBS, warn that the recession risk has elevated to 93% in the U.S. Their findings are based on May-July “hard data.” Interestingly, UBS emphasizes it doesn’t forecast a recession. Rather, it foresees the prolonged…Analysts from a Swiss investment bank, UBS, warn that the recession risk has elevated to 93% in the U.S. Their findings are based on May-July “hard data.” Interestingly, UBS emphasizes it doesn’t forecast a recession. Rather, it foresees the prolonged…

UBS: Recession probability in the U.S. is 93% — a “historically worrying level”

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/22 19:40
Threshold
T$0.01535-6.68%
Union
U$0.011309-14.62%
MAY
MAY$0.04081-7.66%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09249+0.55%
Summary
  • UBS warns the recession risk in the U.S. has reached 93%. However, instead of a collapse, analysts predict a “soft landing.”
  • Cooling on the labor market, building permits drop, shrinking GDP, and consumer spending amidst the tariff policy uncertainty contribute to the high probability of recession. That’s what various experts have been saying for months.
  • While some people got accustomed to constant recession “fear mongering,” others reacted to the UBS report by saying that the recession had already begun.

Analysts from a Swiss investment bank, UBS, warn that the recession risk has elevated to 93% in the U.S. Their findings are based on May-July “hard data.” Interestingly, UBS emphasizes it doesn’t forecast a recession. Rather, it foresees the prolonged 70s-style stagflation in the near future. However, X is buzzing that the recession is already here, and experts just avoid calling it by that name.

Table of Contents

  • The UBS analysis
  • What do other experts say?
  • Reactions

The UBS analysis

The UBS analysis is based on objective figures. It doesn’t factor in survey-based and sentiment-driven data. Instead, the study is rooted in metrics like income of individuals, employment level, production and consumption figures, etc. The bank collected the data from the National Bureau of Economic Research. Market signals were not used for this study. 

UBS characterized recession risk levels as “elevated” and “historically worrying.” The bank stresses that metrics don’t display signs of quick collapse. Rather, it is a gradual sliding into a slow economy. The main reasons for alarm are the inverted yield curve going up sharply throughout 2025 and the growing pressure on credit markets. The credit data-based recession risk chances grew to 41% which is twice as high as in January.

Despite the fact that the data is showing a high risk of recession, the bank analysts believe that America is facing a different scenario. According to UBS, the U.S. economy will likely slide into “stagflation,” which is the mix of growing inflation and economic stagnation. 

The reasons for the pessimistic outlook include the low employment rate revealed in July. In August, the unemployment rate for most categories of Americans continued to grow. August added 22,000 jobs against 75,000 predicted. Earlier, JPMorgan experts “hinted” that the commercial use of AI could contribute to the growing number of layoffs. Improvement may follow in 2026.

What do other experts say?

UBS analysts are not the only ones to offer an alarming forecast for the U.S. economy in 2025. Based on the declining labor market, Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi warns that the country is on the brink of a recession. According to him, the end of the year may be the moment of sliding into recession. Zandi’s colleague from Comerica Bank, Bill Adams, notes that slow growth is not a recession.

On Sep. 14, Zandi took to X to share the data showing the U.S. reached the pandemic-era lows for building permits. Zandi notes that dropping permits usually signals a recession. He said that in this situation, cutting interest rates is much needed.

The new CBO report is blaming Donald Trump’s tariffs, crackdown on immigration, and Big Beautiful Bill for the drop in economic growth in 2025. The report forecasts an increase in unemployment and inflation rates. More than that, the report warned about the imminent decline in consumer spending and the GDP drop. If the GDP declines for two quarters, the recession is confirmed.

Reactions

UBS notably tried to stress that such a high risk of a recession doesn’t mean that the U.S. economy is about to collapse. While the 93% figure looks like recession is inevitable, the factors that were not taken into consideration may help the U.S. stay on the brink of recession. It doesn’t mean the U.S. won’t have a tough time. Rather, it means that probably the American economy will have positive but extremely low growth rates.

However, the people all around the X are not buying UBS’s delicate approach to the recession probability. Here and there, they voice their conviction that the recession has already begun. 

Some of them even call the situation “an economic serfdom,” suggesting that the system is built to keep millennials and Gen Z being “renters for life.” People cite the growing prices and hesitation to buy a house as signs that things are really getting out of hand. Others cite UBS’s strong reputation as the reason to believe that the situation is really taking an ugly turn.

However, we hear about another recession at the gates way more often than we are witnessing it. It makes some people downplay UBS’s findings by saying that they hear that the recession is about to hit every year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
SIX
SIX$0.02092-4.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-8.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05156-7.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:48
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8461-4.62%
FORM
FORM$1.2706-11.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04086-6.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12226-6.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285-15.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.