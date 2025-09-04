Ukraine Pushes Toward Full Crypto Regulation Amid Wartime Pressures

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 12:36
Regulations

Ukraine is taking a decisive step toward regulating its digital asset sector, moving away from a gray-market environment that has thrived during years of conflict.

Lawmakers have advanced a bill that would for the first time give cryptocurrencies legal standing while establishing a nationwide tax regime.

From Loopholes to Legal Framework

Under the proposal, crypto gains would be taxed at the same 18% rate applied to income, with an additional 5% earmarked for military support. To smooth the transition, a one-year grace period offers reduced taxation on conversions to local currency. Authorities have yet to decide which regulator will oversee the market, though both the central bank and the securities commission are being considered.

Security Concerns Drive Urgency

The move follows warnings from the Royal United Services Institute, which argued that Ukraine’s loose oversight has made it a magnet for illicit flows — from smuggling restricted military equipment to enabling foreign actors to funnel money into politics. Analysts cautioned that without reforms, Kyiv risks being branded a money-laundering hub at a time when it needs international financial support most.

A Country of Heavy Users

Ukraine’s citizens are among the world’s most active in crypto markets, ranking in the global top ten and first in Eastern Europe, according to Chainalysis. That level of adoption, combined with the strains of wartime financing, has pushed lawmakers to treat crypto not as a fringe phenomenon but as an economic tool that must be taxed and supervised.

While the bill still requires revisions before a final vote, its momentum shows a clear shift: Ukraine now sees crypto not just as a grassroots financial workaround, but as an asset class that must be integrated into its formal economy and international partnerships.

Author

Source: https://coindoo.com/ukraine-pushes-toward-full-crypto-regulation-amid-wartime-pressures/

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

US blockchain firm Ripple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Singapore-based payments company Thunes, building on their initial 2020 collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen international money transfers by combining Ripple’s blockchain solutions with Thunes’ extensive payout network.The initiative targets more than 90 global markets, addressing the rising demand for faster, low-cost cross-border […]
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
