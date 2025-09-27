ULTILAND is collaborating with StarryNift to blend AI, real-world assets (RWA), and art to redefine the digital ownership and creativity in Web3 sector.ULTILAND is collaborating with StarryNift to blend AI, real-world assets (RWA), and art to redefine the digital ownership and creativity in Web3 sector.

ULTILAND Taps StarryNift to Redefine Digital Ownership and Creativity in Web3

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 01:15
blockchain main88

ULTILAND, a Web3 platform that links AI with RWA, has announced its groundbreaking partnership wth StarryNift through its official X account. This collaboration is set to merge the forces of AI, real-world assets (RWA), and art to transform digital ownership and creativity within the Web3 landscape.

Through this partnership, both platforms aim to highlight their shared vision of fostering innovation in the ever-evolving digital economy. With this, they bth strive to redefine the interaction of users with virtual culture. 

ULTILAND and StarryNift Encourage Participation of Creators and Communities

StarryNift, an AI-powered platform for a co-creation metaverse, leverages its AI-powered, cutting-edge infrastructure to pave the way for virtual experiences. The platform sets boundaries for users so that they can immerse themselves in social interactions, gaming, content creation, and the development of DID (Decentralized Identity).

Furthermore, the platform strives to reward users for their engagement and performance. StarryNift Joins forces with ULTILAND to create new possibilities for the participation of creators and communities for the next era of digital interaction. 

Laying the Foundation for a New Era of Digital Ownership

ULTILAND, by collaborating with StarryNift, is poised to bridge creativity with Web3 innovation. The platform further aims to explore the new ways of ownership in art assets, and interactive content. Through this integration, the users feel enabled to engage with a digital ecosystem while getting meaningful ways for co-creation.

The alliance leverages the power of AI and RWA to build a vibrant and inclusive environment. In this advanced environment, both platforms will bring more dynamic and rewarding digital ownership. ULTILAND, by combining efforts with StarryNift, is set to lay the foundation for a new frontier in the digital landscape. The era wll be suitable for the convergence of art, technology.

Together, ULTILAND and StarryNift are opening the door to a new frontier in the digital world, where art, technology, and Web3 innovation converge seamlessly.

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Nederlandse bank ING heeft samen met acht andere Europese banken de handen ineengeslagen om een eigen euro stablecoin te ontwikkelen. Dit nieuwe digitale betaalmiddel moet een betrouwbaar alternatief vormen voor de Amerikaanse stablecoins die momenteel de markt domineren. De lancering staat gepland voor de tweede helft van 2026 en zal voldoen aan de Europese MiCA-regelgeving. Europese samenwerking voor digitale betalingen Het consortium bestaat uit negen grote banken: ING, UniCredit uit Italië, CaixaBank uit Spanje, Danske Bank uit Denemarken, Raiffeisen Bank International uit Oostenrijk, KBC uit België, SEB uit Zweden, DekaBank uit Duitsland en Banca Sella uit Italië. Samen hebben zij een nieuwe organisatie opgericht met het hoofdkantoor in Nederland. Deze entiteit zal verantwoordelijk zijn voor de ontwikkeling, het beheer en de uitgifte van de stablecoin. Het doel van de samenwerking is om Europa minder afhankelijk te maken van buitenlandse stablecoins zoals USDT van Tether en USDC van Circle. Door een eigen stablecoin te introduceren hopen de banken de autonomie van de Europese financiële sector te versterken. MiCA als basis voor regulering Een belangrijk onderscheid met veel bestaande stablecoins is dat dit Europese initiatief volledig onder het MiCA valt. Deze nieuwe Europese wetgeving voor crypto treedt in 2026 in werking en biedt duidelijke regels voor onder andere stablecoins en crypto dienstverleners. Voor de uitgifte moet het consortium een vergunning verkrijgen als e-money instelling, waarschijnlijk onder toezicht van De Nederlandsche Bank. De naleving van MiCA moet niet alleen zorgen voor transparantie en stabiliteit, maar ook voor vertrouwen bij gebruikers en institutionele partijen. Waar Amerikaanse stablecoins regelmatig onder vuur liggen vanwege een gebrek aan toezicht of twijfel over reserves, kan een euro stablecoin juist een veilig en gereguleerd alternatief bieden. Snelle en programmeerbare transacties Naast stabiliteit en regulering willen de banken ook de technologische voordelen van hun stablecoin bieden. De crypto moet 24/7 inzetbaar zijn voor internationale betalingen en grensoverschrijdende transacties. Dat betekent dat bedrijven en consumenten altijd toegang hebben tot directe transacties. Daarnaast opent de stablecoin de deur naar programmeerbare betalingen, bijvoorbeeld voor supply chain management of de afwikkeling van digitale effecten. ING’s digital asset lead Floris Lugt stelt dat de sector alleen kan profiteren van deze innovaties wanneer banken dezelfde standaarden omarmen. Timing ten opzichte van de digitale euro De plannen voor een euro stablecoin krijgen extra betekenis in het licht van de digitale euro, de central bank digital currency waar de Europese Centrale Bank al jaren onderzoek naar doet. Onlangs gaf ECB bestuurslid Piero Cipollone aan dat een daadwerkelijke lancering van de digitale euro pas in 2029 wordt verwacht. Dit geeft commerciële banken ruimte om eerder een oplossing te bieden die veel van dezelfde voordelen biedt, maar sneller beschikbaar komt. Vooruitzichten voor komend jaar De komende jaren zullen belangrijk zijn voor het succes van de stablecoin. Het consortium werkt ondertussen aan de technische infrastructuur, de noodzakelijke vergunningen en de praktische invulling van de dienstverlening. Individuele banken zouden aanvullende diensten kunnen ontwikkelen, zoals wallets en opslagoplossingen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

Key Takeaways Analysts are split between SHIB price’s short-term bounces and long-term breakout scenarios Descending triangle signals pressure building toward a decisive move Rally projections leaned more on speculation than fundamentals The Shiba Inu coin, SHIB, has been in a downtrend since reaching its monthly high on Sept. 13. The memecoin was down more than […] The post SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
Avalanche powers South Korea’s first Won-backed stablecoin – Details

Is South Korea preparing for a digital asset boom?
