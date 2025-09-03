Underdog and Crypto.com | Derivatives North America Partner to Launch Sports Prediction Contracts in the U.S

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 12:12
RealLink
REAL$0.06003+3.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10022+3.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017967+6.50%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006882-23.24%
MAY
MAY$0.04233-0.32%
  • Through this cooperation, American sports fans may use the Underdog app to safely and federally compliantly access CDNA sports event contracts.
  • Customers may now voice and exchange their thoughts on contracts for sporting events in all of the major leagues.

Underdog, the fastest-growing sports startup in the United States, and Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), an affiliate of Crypto.com and an exchange and clearinghouse licensed with the CFTC, announced today that customers will be able to access contracts for sporting events via Underdog. Moreover, Underdog’s technology will power CDNA sporting event contracts. Through this cooperation, American sports fans may use the Underdog app to safely and federally compliantly access CDNA sports event contracts and forecast the results of their favorite sporting events.

Underdog founder and CEO, Jeremy Levine stated:

Customers may now voice and exchange their thoughts on contracts for sporting events in all of the major leagues, including the NFL, college football, NBA, MLB, and more. Real-time price updates let customers to respond immediately and voice their thoughts about what will transpire on the court or field.

Travis McGhee, Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Markets at Crypto.com stated:

Underdog is now the only business providing fantasy sports, sportsbook, and prediction markets in a single, seamless app as it is the only firm that has developed its own unique technology across legal frameworks for both sports betting and fantasy sports.

With state-by-state gaming licenses and industry-leading responsible gaming operations, Underdog has integrated advanced client safeguards into every aspect of its platform. The underdog will foresee market offers with the same degree of customer care and protection.

Founded in 2020 with the straightforward goal of making sports more enjoyable, Underdog is the fastest-growing sports gaming firm in the United States. The fundamental tenet of the business is that there is still a lot more to be developed for American sports enthusiasts. Underdog has the unique capacity to develop fresh, captivating products for the American customer since it is the only premier sports operator in the nation based on its own proprietary technology. The greatest method to enjoy entertaining, accessible sports games is with Underdog’s products. The business provides regulated sports betting, fantasy sports games, and the most up-to-date breaking news along with a developing media network that includes coaches, commentators, and former professional players. Underdog was created by and for sports lovers to increase the enjoyment of sports. Go to underdogfantasy.com to learn more.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/underdog-and-crypto-com-derivatives-north-america-partner-to-launch-sports-prediction-contracts-in-the-u-s/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs see $332 million in inflows, ending Ethereum ETF flow dominance

Bitcoin ETFs see $332 million in inflows, ending Ethereum ETF flow dominance

This comes after Ethereum ETFs outperformed bitcoin ETFs in August, as analysts pointed to a 'rotational shift' toward Ethereum.
FLOW
FLOW$0.4044-0.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 12:20
Share
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 3, 2025 – Crypto Market Rises Across Sectors as RWA Leads With 6% Gain, ETH Lags

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 3, 2025 – Crypto Market Rises Across Sectors as RWA Leads With 6% Gain, ETH Lags

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 3. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046+3.68%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02441-6.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,318.87-1.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 12:29
Share
Ethereum Foundation Offloads 10K ETH to Support Development and Community Growth

Ethereum Foundation Offloads 10K ETH to Support Development and Community Growth

EF will sell 10,000 ETH to fund research, development, and community, with planned smaller conversions to minimize market disruption. With a short-term price could dip slightly, but could the long-term impact looks minimal; with staking and burns, ETH could climb toward $5,000 by year-end of 2025. In line with a Crypto News Flash (CNF) report [...]]]>
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014387-2.79%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00303--%
FUND
FUND$0.0195-2.50%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/03 12:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs see $332 million in inflows, ending Ethereum ETF flow dominance

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 3, 2025 – Crypto Market Rises Across Sectors as RWA Leads With 6% Gain, ETH Lags

Ethereum Foundation Offloads 10K ETH to Support Development and Community Growth

Google Keeps Chrome as Judge Rejects Breakup: Here’s Why It Matters

Robinhood CEO Meets SEC to Discuss Tokenization and Future of Digital Assets