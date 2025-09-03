Underdog and Crypto.com | Derivatives North America Partner to Launch Sports Prediction Contracts in the U.S

Through this cooperation, American sports fans may use the Underdog app to safely and federally compliantly access CDNA sports event contracts.

Underdog, the fastest-growing sports startup in the United States, and Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), an affiliate of Crypto.com and an exchange and clearinghouse licensed with the CFTC, announced today that customers will be able to access contracts for sporting events via Underdog. Moreover, Underdog’s technology will power CDNA sporting event contracts. Through this cooperation, American sports fans may use the Underdog app to safely and federally compliantly access CDNA sports event contracts and forecast the results of their favorite sporting events.

Underdog founder and CEO, Jeremy Levine stated:

Customers may now voice and exchange their thoughts on contracts for sporting events in all of the major leagues, including the NFL, college football, NBA, MLB, and more. Real-time price updates let customers to respond immediately and voice their thoughts about what will transpire on the court or field.

Travis McGhee, Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Markets at Crypto.com stated:

Underdog is now the only business providing fantasy sports, sportsbook, and prediction markets in a single, seamless app as it is the only firm that has developed its own unique technology across legal frameworks for both sports betting and fantasy sports.

With state-by-state gaming licenses and industry-leading responsible gaming operations, Underdog has integrated advanced client safeguards into every aspect of its platform. The underdog will foresee market offers with the same degree of customer care and protection.

Founded in 2020 with the straightforward goal of making sports more enjoyable, Underdog is the fastest-growing sports gaming firm in the United States. The fundamental tenet of the business is that there is still a lot more to be developed for American sports enthusiasts. Underdog has the unique capacity to develop fresh, captivating products for the American customer since it is the only premier sports operator in the nation based on its own proprietary technology. The greatest method to enjoy entertaining, accessible sports games is with Underdog’s products. The business provides regulated sports betting, fantasy sports games, and the most up-to-date breaking news along with a developing media network that includes coaches, commentators, and former professional players. Underdog was created by and for sports lovers to increase the enjoyment of sports. Go to underdogfantasy.com to learn more.