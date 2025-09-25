Uniswap launches The Compact v1 to unify cross-chain development, enabling reusable resource locks, seamless asset transfers, and modular DeFi infrastructure. Uniswap Labs has unveiled The Compact v1, an ownerless ERC-6909 contract designed to address growing cross-chain fragmentation. The system allows multiple blockchain networks to share the reusable resource locks. This launch is considered a huge […] The post Uniswap Labs Launches “The Compact v1” to Tackle Cross-Chain Fragmentation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Uniswap launches The Compact v1 to unify cross-chain development, enabling reusable resource locks, seamless asset transfers, and modular DeFi infrastructure. Uniswap Labs has unveiled The Compact v1, an ownerless ERC-6909 contract designed to address growing cross-chain fragmentation. The system allows multiple blockchain networks to share the reusable resource locks. This launch is considered a huge […] The post Uniswap Labs Launches “The Compact v1” to Tackle Cross-Chain Fragmentation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Uniswap Labs Launches “The Compact v1” to Tackle Cross-Chain Fragmentation

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 11:35
CROSS
CROSS$0.23663-7.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001596-10.28%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01495-9.55%

Uniswap launches The Compact v1 to unify cross-chain development, enabling reusable resource locks, seamless asset transfers, and modular DeFi infrastructure.

Uniswap Labs has unveiled The Compact v1, an ownerless ERC-6909 contract designed to address growing cross-chain fragmentation. The system allows multiple blockchain networks to share the reusable resource locks. This launch is considered a huge step toward bringing forth a unified framework allowing developers to build safe, flexible and composable applications.

Smart Contract Wallets to Use Emissaries for Cross-Chain Verifications

The disclosure came in a blog post on Tuesday. It was according to the statement that The Compact was designed and could function by enabling sponsors to put tokens into a contract, creating Resource Locks that can be represented by ERC-6909 tokens. These locks are under the control of the sponsors, and form the basis for creating “Compacts” (a term used to denote programmable promises that govern the laws under which other people can transfer ownership of assets in return for that programmable commitment).

The system is already audited for security by OpenZeppelin and Spearbit Cantina. Audit reports are soon to come, and the project will subsequently be added to Uniswap bug bounty program. Peripheral contracts are still in development, making sure the framework will evolve with new use cases.

Related Reading: Kalshi Pairs with Solana, Base for Onchain Leap | Live Bitcoin News

The application addresses age-old issues of cross chain activity. Different implementation environments have various degrees of finality at the present and atomic transactions are hard. This has resulted in fragmentary liquidity, inflexible trust models and higher execution risk. The Compact adds primitives which remove the necessity for monolithic escrow systems, vesting complexity on the user and developer.

The positions in the system are Allocators, Arbiters, Tribunals and Emissaries. Allocators ensure that double-spending will not occur by approving usage of resource locks. Arbiters provide conditions checking for claims against those locks. The Tribunal offers a cross-chain banking settlement engine and Emissaries as cross chain fallback verifiers. Together these elements create a modular architecture that can be adapted for special needs.

The Compact Sets Stage for Unified Cross-Chain Standards

Such flexibility distinguishes the model from previous escrow models. Resource locks are fungible, reusable tokens that grant instant activation across chains while retaining custody. Moreover, the system stays self-custodial because sponsors can withdraw funds if allocators or arbiters fail to take action. The framework allows delegation, multi-signature, as well as single or multiple-chain operations.

Several teams have started to embrace the technology. Projects like The Compact’s successors LI.FI and Rhinestone can capitalize on the groundwork, and UniswapX will apply the system to enable interchain swaps. Currently, Uniswap has deployed on Ethereum mainnet, Unichain, Base, and Arbitrum. Next, the team plans to expand to additional networks. This indicates that the framework might become a mainstream solution in the Ecosystem.

Industry insiders think the launch is part of an attempt to further simplify one of the most complicated problems in decentralized finance. Cross-chain transfers often involved users to navigate between wallets and interfaces. By lifting that complexity to the abstraction level, The Compact makes it easier than ever to seamlessly interact with a variety of environments. Furthermore, this development reduces capital inefficiencies by keeping liquidity unified instead of spreading it across incompatible systems.

The publication of The Compact v1 has the potential to shape the future of cross-chain infrastructure. As the ecosystem becomes increasingly complicated, a way of preventing fragmentation may be open primitives and standards. Overall, Uniswap’s decision is sure to influence the way developers create systems that can interact with one another and set the stage for more scalable applications in decentralized finance.

The post Uniswap Labs Launches “The Compact v1” to Tackle Cross-Chain Fragmentation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.33292-0.82%
Threshold
T$0.0154-0.70%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9531-8.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Share
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008789+0.04%
ARK
ARK$0.4217-2.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00552-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Share
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01417-5.84%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03059-0.97%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.604-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Share

Trending News

More

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins