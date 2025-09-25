Uniswap Labs Launches “The Compact v1” to Tackle Cross-Chain Fragmentation

Uniswap launches The Compact v1 to unify cross-chain development, enabling reusable resource locks, seamless asset transfers, and modular DeFi infrastructure.

Uniswap Labs has unveiled The Compact v1, an ownerless ERC-6909 contract designed to address growing cross-chain fragmentation. The system allows multiple blockchain networks to share the reusable resource locks. This launch is considered a huge step toward bringing forth a unified framework allowing developers to build safe, flexible and composable applications.

Smart Contract Wallets to Use Emissaries for Cross-Chain Verifications

The disclosure came in a blog post on Tuesday. It was according to the statement that The Compact was designed and could function by enabling sponsors to put tokens into a contract, creating Resource Locks that can be represented by ERC-6909 tokens. These locks are under the control of the sponsors, and form the basis for creating “Compacts” (a term used to denote programmable promises that govern the laws under which other people can transfer ownership of assets in return for that programmable commitment).

The system is already audited for security by OpenZeppelin and Spearbit Cantina. Audit reports are soon to come, and the project will subsequently be added to Uniswap bug bounty program. Peripheral contracts are still in development, making sure the framework will evolve with new use cases.

The application addresses age-old issues of cross chain activity. Different implementation environments have various degrees of finality at the present and atomic transactions are hard. This has resulted in fragmentary liquidity, inflexible trust models and higher execution risk. The Compact adds primitives which remove the necessity for monolithic escrow systems, vesting complexity on the user and developer.

The positions in the system are Allocators, Arbiters, Tribunals and Emissaries. Allocators ensure that double-spending will not occur by approving usage of resource locks. Arbiters provide conditions checking for claims against those locks. The Tribunal offers a cross-chain banking settlement engine and Emissaries as cross chain fallback verifiers. Together these elements create a modular architecture that can be adapted for special needs.

The Compact Sets Stage for Unified Cross-Chain Standards

Such flexibility distinguishes the model from previous escrow models. Resource locks are fungible, reusable tokens that grant instant activation across chains while retaining custody. Moreover, the system stays self-custodial because sponsors can withdraw funds if allocators or arbiters fail to take action. The framework allows delegation, multi-signature, as well as single or multiple-chain operations.

Several teams have started to embrace the technology. Projects like The Compact’s successors LI.FI and Rhinestone can capitalize on the groundwork, and UniswapX will apply the system to enable interchain swaps. Currently, Uniswap has deployed on Ethereum mainnet, Unichain, Base, and Arbitrum. Next, the team plans to expand to additional networks. This indicates that the framework might become a mainstream solution in the Ecosystem.

Industry insiders think the launch is part of an attempt to further simplify one of the most complicated problems in decentralized finance. Cross-chain transfers often involved users to navigate between wallets and interfaces. By lifting that complexity to the abstraction level, The Compact makes it easier than ever to seamlessly interact with a variety of environments. Furthermore, this development reduces capital inefficiencies by keeping liquidity unified instead of spreading it across incompatible systems.



The publication of The Compact v1 has the potential to shape the future of cross-chain infrastructure. As the ecosystem becomes increasingly complicated, a way of preventing fragmentation may be open primitives and standards. Overall, Uniswap’s decision is sure to influence the way developers create systems that can interact with one another and set the stage for more scalable applications in decentralized finance.

