US Critics Praise ‘Ne Zha 2’ As English Dub Opens In Theaters—It’s 2025’s Highest-Grossing Film

2025/08/22
Topline

An English dub of “Ne Zha 2,” the Chinese animated movie that shattered box office records and has grossed more than $2 billion to date, mostly in China, opens in American theaters this weekend as Western critics give it positive reviews.

Michelle Yeoh stars in the English dub of “Ne Zha 2.” (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

Key Facts

“Ne Zha 2” begins its English dub screenings in American theaters on Thursday, starring the voice of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Lady Yin, the mother of the protagonist Nezha.

Distributor A24 handled the release of the English dub in American theaters in partnership with Chinese company CMC Pictures, and the movie will screen in IMAX and 3D formats.

The movie is already one of the highest-grossing films of all time—with little help so far from the United States, where the original Chinese-language version opened in February and grossed about $20 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Ne Zha 2” has grossed about $2.2 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing animated movie in history, taking the title from last year’s smash hit “Inside Out 2.”

Reviews from American film critics rolled in Thursday as the movie opened in the United States, earning a 94% “certified fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why Is “ne Zha 2” Coming To The United States?

A24 said the film is a “milestone in modern animation – merging emotionally resonant storytelling, mythological spectacle, and cutting-edge visual artistry” in a statement. Yeoh told Reuters on Thursday the movie is a “beautiful story” and said she hoped moviegoers would “stop seeing it as, ‘Oh it’s a Chinese film.’” She said the film is “very important” because audiences can learn about ancient Chinese mythology, as “Ne Zha 2” is based on ancient Chinese “warriors and demigods.”

How Are U.s. Critics Reacting To “ne Zha 2?”

American critics gave “Ne Zha 2” positive reviews. New York Times critic Maya Phillips praised the movie as “ambitious” and a “testament to the level of artistry in the Chinese animation industry right now” in a review Thursday. Phillips said the movie is “imaginative and unpredictable” and said the skill level of its animators is the most impressive part. San Francisco Chronicle critic Michael Ordoña said the movie is a “must-see,” calling it a “work of astounding visual imagination.” Seattle Times writer Qina Liu said the movie “deserves its accolades,” stating the “Ne Zha” universe “rivals the Marvel franchise in scale and spectacle.” In a less positive review, Washington Post critic Chris Klimek praised the movie as “visually stunning” but “narratively opaque,” stating it can be confusing for those unfamiliar with Chinese legends. Klimek considered the movie’s English release “cultural imperialism in reverse,” noting U.S. blockbusters often got a big boost from the Chinese box office, though Chinese interest in American films has waned in recent years.

How Did “ne Zha 2” Become A Hit In China?

“Ne Zha 2” opened in Chinese theaters in January, five years after its predecessor, “Ne Zha,” grossed more than $740 million in its theatrical run. Multiple outlets reported the movie sold more than 300 million tickets in China, equal to about a fifth of the country’s population. Deadline reported the movie benefitted from its release during Lunar New Year, when workers have time off, adding the movie became a sense of national pride. Deadline also said China had worked to build more movie theaters in recent years and that the government offered $80 million in subsidized tickets.

What To Watch For

Whether “Ne Zha 2” succeeds at U.S. theaters and adds to its massive box office haul.

Further Reading

Biggest Culture Winners Of 2025 So Far: Box Office Up 16% As ‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Tops Fiction Books (Forbes)

Michelle Yeoh sees ‘Ne Zha 2’ movie as homage to Chinese mythology (Reuters)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/08/21/chinese-film-ne-zha-2-highest-grossing-film-of-2025-opens-in-us-theaters/

