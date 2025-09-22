The post US Economic Calendar This Week: Key Events That Could Shake Crypto Markets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

This week of September is packed with new events and announcements that could shift the current market scenario completely. The new factors may also cause short-term volatility in the overall financial market based on data surprises or Fed chair Jerome Powell’s commentary.

List of New Events Unfolding This Week

September 23: Powell’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 to discuss the economic outlook after the recent rate cut. He will also address the potential for maximum employment while maintaining price stability amid the economic developments, like slowed GDP growth and elevated inflation.

September 24: The U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development will release the August New Home Sales data. This will serve as a key indicator, reflecting health and direction of the housing market and the broader economy. Based on the results of the data, the experts will conclude whether the market is showing consumer confidence or signaling an economic slowdown.

September 25: The US Q2 2025 GDP data will be released to provide insights into the housing market’s recent activity. It will address sales volume, pricing trends, and supply levels, which reflect market sentiment and economic health. The last data was released in August 2025, reporting an annualized growth rate of 3.3% for April, May, and June 2025.

September 26: The August 2025 Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) will be released to measure and monitor inflation. It will track changes in the prices of goods and services to understand the consumer spending patterns, which helps policymakers evaluate the health of the economy. In the previous release in August, it showed inflation of 2.6% – 2.9% in the PCE Price Index.

Why It Matters?

All these factors will decide the financial stability in the US. It can influence the stock market, cryptocurrency, inflation, employment, and investors’ confidence. During the latest interest rate cut, Powell said that the US economy doesn’t look so bad, as it is growing at 1.5% with only a 4.3% unemployment rate. He also addressed the labor market and said, “The labor market is softening and we don’t need it to soften anymore (and) don’t want it to.”

Now, investors and market analysts are expecting Powell to address economic growth and stability in the US.