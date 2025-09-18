US House Pushes To Combine Anti-CBDC And Crypto Market Structure Bills

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 15:00
Capverse
CAP$0.16104+2.43%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0365+1.78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013396+0.72%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08597-3.43%
Comedian
BAN$0.07733-1.46%

House Republicans are pushing to ban the Federal Reserve from creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by combining the anti-CBDC bill with the bipartisan crypto market structure bill.

GOP Lawmakers Push For CBDC-CLARITY Merger

GOP members in the US House of Representatives voted to retroactively combine H.R. 1919, also known as the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, with H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act of 2025.

According to a Politico report, the House was set to vote on Tuesday afternoon on a procedural vote that included a provision to combine the Anti-CBDC legislation with the CLARITY Act, both of which passed the US Congress’s lower chamber back in July.

The engrossment would include the CBDC text in the final version of the market structure bill sent to the Senate. “Provides that in the engrossment of H.R. 3633, the Clerk shall add the text of H.R. 1919, as passed by the House, as new matter at the end of H.R. 3633; conform the title of H.R. 3633 to reflect the addition of H.R. 1919, as passed by the House, to the engrossment,” the provision reads.

Notably, the anti-CBDC measure, sponsored by Majority Whip Tom Emmer, narrowly passed the House vote two months ago during the historic “Crypto Week,” which saw the passage of crucial crypto legislation, including the GENIUS Act.

At the time, GOP leaders pushed to combine the two bills after passing the vote to reconsider the bills, which initially failed to pass their procedural vote. However, Republican representatives on the Financial Services Committee opposed the measure, arguing that it could endanger the CLARITY Act’s bipartisan support.

House Agriculture Committee Republican representatives also considered that combining the two bills would have killed the CLARITY Act, arguing that it risked losing Democrats’ votes over the anti-CBDC language.

Ultimately, Republican leaders vowed to include the CBDC ban in Congress’s annual must-pass defense policy legislation and added the anti-CBDC language in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Politico noted that “few Democrats support the provision, meaning it is likely to get stripped out of the bill by the Senate.”

Senate To Advance Its Crypto Market Structure Bill

In a statement, a spokesperson for House Financial Services Chair French Hill said that “passing both the CLARITY Act and Anti-CBDC bill were key priorities for members of the House.” They added that “by combining both measures and sending them to the Senate, the House continues to advance both priorities.”

According to crypto journalist Eleanor Terret, the broad response among Capitol Hill sources was that the measure “really doesn’t change anything, as the Senate is working on its own bill which includes anti-CBDC language anyway.”

Notably, multiple US lawmakers, including Senator Cynthia Lummis, expect the bill to pass before the end of the month and reach President Donald Trump’s desk by year’s end. Some senators have raised concerns about the status of the upper chamber’s version of the bill, which has not been introduced yet, while House leaders have asked the Senate to pass the CLARITY Act.

“Republican and Democratic senators continue talks on the market structure legislation, which a group of leaders from several major crypto firms is set to meet tomorrow morning with Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable, according to two industry invitees,” Terret reported on Tuesday night.

She noted that the meeting follows “more than a week of industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues.”

crypto, btc, btcusdt, bitcoin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-0.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1475+8.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01719-0.97%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
MemeCore
M$2.73526+13.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444+6.09%
L1
L1$0.007665+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 15:10
Share
Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

The post Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington. The installation appeared just before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate announcement. It stood along 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pulling crowds as D.C. tried to make sense of a foam version of the president staring down Congress with a crypto in hand. At 2 p.m., the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing the short-term rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. It’s the first rate cut since December, after a year of concerns about slowing job growth and rising unemployment. The Fed also outlined plans for two more cuts before the end of this year, but said it only expects one cut in 2026. That didn’t sit well with Wall Street, which had priced in five cuts by next year, as Cryptopolitan extensively reported. Crypto organizers livestream token to support Trump statue The statue was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, most of whom are staying anonymous. Their goal was to make a loud, unavoidable point about the future of crypto and government power. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said: “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation. As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence.” To push the message even further, the group launched a memecoin on Pump.fun. They used multiple livestreams to pump the token and tie it directly to the statue stunt. One organizer, speaking during a stream on Tuesday, said the statue was built using “extremely hard foam” to make it easier to move. Posts on their X account…
1
1$0.005355+435.50%
Chainbase
C$0.25231+2.11%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03612+2.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:20
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms