US media: Trump-Putin meeting is no longer a exploratory meeting, Putin's failure to cease fire "will have serious consequences"

By: PANews
2025/08/14 18:50
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to AXIOS, US President Trump has upped the ante ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is not only about the conflict in Ukraine, but also about his own credibility. Three people who participated in Trump's summit discussions asserted that he was not bluffing, and that this was no longer the "feeling out meeting" Trump had previously claimed. He privately told the Ukrainian president and NATO leaders that his goal was a ceasefire, and then publicly threatened Putin with "very serious consequences" if he did not agree to a halt to the fighting. "This was the most serious and direct statement Trump has ever made. He wanted to show the world this," said a senior US official. "Now the onus is on Putin: agree to a ceasefire or demonstrate real action, or face serious consequences," the official continued. "Putin must demonstrate very proactive action." Another US official insisted that Putin "reached out to Trump" and then requested the meeting, and now he must deliver on his promise. However, if the meeting fails and there are no severe consequences, Trump's threats will seem even more hollow in the future.

