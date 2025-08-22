US OCC Lifts 2022 Anti-Money Laundering Order on Anchorage Digital

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/22 06:01
Us Occ Lifts 2022 Anti-money Laundering Order On Anchorage Digital

In a notable development for the cryptocurrency industry, Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered digital asset bank in the U.S., has been issued a consent order by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The regulatory body has found deficiencies in the bank’s compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and anti-money laundering (AML) protocols.

Anchorage Digital Under Scrutiny

The OCC’s consent order outlines several areas where Anchorage Digital failed to meet the necessary standards expected of financial institutions. Notably, the OCC cited significant shortcomings in how Anchorage Digital designed and implemented its BSA/AML compliance program. Among the cited issues were inadequate tracking and reporting of suspicious activity, which is crucial in preventing illicit financial flows in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

This regulatory action emphasizes the increased attention federal agencies are paying to the compliance structures of cryptocurrency enterprises. Anchorage Digital has been cooperative with the OCC and is committed to addressing all issues pointed out in the consent order. The institution has agreed to implement a series of corrective measures, including a complete overhaul of their compliance program and increased oversight mechanisms to better detect and report potentially suspicious activities.

The Implications for Crypto Regulation

The OCC’s action against Anchorage Digital sends a strong message to the cryptocurrency industry about the importance of robust regulatory compliance frameworks. As cryptocurrencies and other digital assets continue to integrate into mainstream financial systems, the demand for comprehensive regulatory compliance has intensified. The outcomes of such regulatory actions serve as a reminder for all crypto-related businesses to strengthen their compliance programs to meet federal standards.

Institutions operating within this evolving digital finance landscape, including those dealing with blockchain technology, Ethereum, DeFi (Decentralized Finance), and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), are expected to rigorously adhere to established AML and financial oversight regulations. This enforcement action could potentially lead to tighter controls and oversight within the industry, influencing how businesses operate within the U.S. and potentially globally.

Conclusion

The OCC’s consent order is a clear indicator that regulatory bodies will not hesitate to act against entities in the cryptocurrency sector that fail to meet legal and regulatory requirements. For industry participants, this serves as a crucial wake-up call to reevaluate and fortify their compliance strategies. As the digital asset space grows, so does the responsibility to ensure that these innovative technologies are not misused but instead contribute positively to the financial world.

This article was originally published as US OCC Lifts 2022 Anti-Money Laundering Order on Anchorage Digital on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Major Asian economies step on the stablecoin throttle, India's reconsiders punitive crypto tax, and more. Major Asian economies are accelerating their stablecoin initiatives, with notable moves from Japan and China over the past week.Japans top financial regulator is reportedly preparing to approve the countrys first yen-pegged stablecoin within the year. The token, issued by fintech startup JPYC, will be backed by liquid assets such as government bonds. According to finance outlet Nikkei, JPYC is expected to register as a money-transfer business this month and aims to issue 1 trillion yen (about $6.81 billion) worth of stablecoins over the next three years.Read more
Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

TLDR Chainlink becomes the first oracle network to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications. The new certifications validate Chainlink's compliance with international security and operational standards. Chainlink now offers secure solutions for decentralized finance and financial institutions. Chainlink's compliance strengthens its partnerships with major financial institutions like UBS and SWIFT. Chainlink announced a significant [...] The post Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
