US SEC, CFTC clear path for registered firms to trade spot crypto

Top US regulators have jointly cleared a path for spot crypto trading.

The move is a stark reversal from the previous, more skeptical administration.

Registered exchanges are now invited to engage with the SEC and CFTC.

The floodgates to the heart of the American financial system have been thrown open.

In a landmark and coordinated move, the nation’s top markets watchdogs have given their official blessing for registered trading platforms to deal in spot crypto assets, a stark and powerful reversal that signals a new, pro-innovation era for the digital asset industry.

The joint statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Tuesday is the clearest sign yet of the tectonic shift in Washington’s approach to cryptocurrency.

Under the previous administration, the industry was met with hesitation and skepticism.

Now, under regulators appointed by the avowedly pro-crypto President Donald Trump, a wide and clear path is being paved for digital assets to integrate into the existing financial system.

A coordinated push from the top

This is not a tentative step, but a coordinated sprint.

The agencies revealed that under the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s ongoing “crypto sprint,” their leaders are actively pushing to fulfill President Trump’s mandate to establish the US as the world’s preeminent crypto hub.

The regulators declared their unified view that existing, regulated exchanges “are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.”

This includes CFTC-registered designated contract markets (DCMs) and SEC-registered national securities exchanges (NSEs).

In a clear invitation to Wall Street, the agencies are now encouraging such entities to contact their staff to figure out how to move forward.

The philosophy behind the move was articulated by the leaders themselves.

“Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins in a statement.

His counterpart at the CFTC, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, echoed this sentiment, calling the joint statement “the latest demonstration of our mutual objective of supporting growth and development in these markets, but it will not be the last.”

Clearing the path as Congress deliberates

While the statement did not detail which specific cryptocurrencies would be covered, referring only to “certain spot crypto asset products,” its intent is unmistakable.

The regulators are acting decisively, using their existing authorities to open the financial system to crypto now, even as Congress continues its slow and deliberate work on a more sweeping set of market rules.

This move also directly addresses one of the most persistent and problematic holes in US crypto oversight: the CFTC’s historical lack of clear authority to fully regulate the spot market, where the actual assets are changing hands.

By inviting registered firms to engage, the agencies are effectively building a regulatory bridge while the legislative foundation is still being laid.

The message to the financial world is clear: the era of waiting is over, and the time to build is now.