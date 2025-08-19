USD/CAD firms as Greenback steady, Canada CPI in focus

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:10
SIX
SIX$0.02157-3.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.616-5.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1267-4.44%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.272-1.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021111-8.69%
  • The Canadian Dollar erases earlier gains, with USD/CAD rebounding toward 1.3800 during the early American session.
  • The US Dollar firms modestly ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy talks and a data-heavy week, including Fed minutes and Jackson Hole.
  • Traders are cautious ahead of Tuesday’s Canada CPI report, which may influence the Bank of Canada’s policy outlook.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) surrenders all of its intraday gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, as the Greenback stages a modest recovery ahead of high-profile Trump–Zelenskyy talks later in the day. Market participants refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Canada’s July Consumer Price Index (CPI) release due on Tuesday, which could offer fresh cues on the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) policy outlook.

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair edges higher, reclaiming the 1.3800 mark during the early American session after bouncing from an intraday low of 1.3783.

The move coincides with a modest rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies. The index recovers toward the 98.00 region as the latest US economic data delivered mixed signals, tempering hopes for aggressive monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

While markets still assign high odds to a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting, the probability has edged down slightly. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, rate cut odds now stand at around 84%, a pullback from nearly full pricing last week, which could limit further upside in the US Dollar. Traders now turn their attention to the Fed’s July meeting minutes due Wednesday, followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium for fresh policy cues.

Meanwhile, in Canada, Statistics Canada will release July inflation data on Tuesday, including the Bank of Canada’s preferred core measures, which are likely to play a key role in shaping future policy decisions. Headline CPI is expected to rise 0.4% month-over-month, up from 0.1% in June, while the annual rate is projected to ease to 1.7% from 1.9%, reflecting continued disinflation at the headline level.

At the same time, underlying price pressures are seen holding firm. The BoC Core CPI is forecast to increase 0.4% MoM, accelerating from 0.1%, while the year-over-year rate is expected to remain steady at 2.7%. Broader core CPI (MoM) is also projected to rise 0.3%, underscoring lingering inflation persistence despite the softer headline print.

The data could deliver a mixed signal for the Bank of Canada, which paused its tightening cycle at 2.75% in July. A weaker-than-expected headline CPI may revive rate cut speculation later this year, but sticky core inflation could limit the BoC’s room to maneuver, keeping policymakers on a cautious, data-dependent path.

Canadian Dollar PRICE Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.47%0.33%0.41%-0.03%0.33%0.09%0.23%
EUR-0.47%-0.14%-0.07%-0.50%-0.14%-0.41%-0.24%
GBP-0.33%0.14%-0.02%-0.35%0.00%-0.27%-0.14%
JPY-0.41%0.07%0.02%-0.42%-0.07%-0.30%-0.19%
CAD0.03%0.50%0.35%0.42%0.33%0.11%0.22%
AUD-0.33%0.14%-0.00%0.07%-0.33%-0.28%-0.14%
NZD-0.09%0.41%0.27%0.30%-0.11%0.28%0.10%
CHF-0.23%0.24%0.14%0.19%-0.22%0.14%-0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/canadian-dollar-retreats-as-us-dollar-firms-ahead-of-trump-zelenskyy-talks-202508181425

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001018-5.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002027-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.8927-5.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05031+1.73%
CAR
CAR$0.010549+0.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005576-6.19%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest