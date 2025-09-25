UXLINK announces new contract and token migration compensation plan

PANews reported on September 25th that UXLINK released an update stating that it has completed the deployment of a new smart contract (address: 0x3991B07b2951a4300Da8c76e7d2c7eddE861Fef3 ) and submitted an incident report and migration plan to DAXA and major exchanges. Legally circulating tokens will be exchanged at a 1:1 ratio, with a total circulating supply of 479,713,462 tokens. Illegally issued and stolen tokens will not be exchanged, and some have been suspended from circulation. The official on-chain exchange portal will be launched within five business days. A compensation program will be implemented based on recovered assets, and the company is working with regulators in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan to freeze wallets associated with the hack.