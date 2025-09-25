UXLINK announces new contract and token migration compensation plan

PANews reported on September 25th that UXLINK released an update stating that it has completed the deployment of a new smart contract (address: 0x3991B07b2951a4300Da8c76e7d2c7eddE861Fef3 ) and submitted an incident report and migration plan to DAXA and major exchanges. Legally circulating tokens will be exchanged at a 1:1 ratio, with a total circulating supply of 479,713,462 tokens. Illegally issued and stolen tokens will not be exchanged, and some have been suspended from circulation. The official on-chain exchange portal will be launched within five business days. A compensation program will be implemented based on recovered assets, and the company is working with regulators in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan to freeze wallets associated with the hack. PANews reported on September 25th that UXLINK released an update stating that it has completed the deployment of a new smart contract (address: 0x3991B07b2951a4300Da8c76e7d2c7eddE861Fef3 ) and submitted an incident report and migration plan to DAXA and major exchanges. Legally circulating tokens will be exchanged at a 1:1 ratio, with a total circulating supply of 479,713,462 tokens. Illegally issued and stolen tokens will not be exchanged, and some have been suspended from circulation. The official on-chain exchange portal will be launched within five business days. A compensation program will be implemented based on recovered assets, and the company is working with regulators in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan to freeze wallets associated with the hack.