UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

PANews reported on September 23rd that UXLINK officially disclosed that a malicious actor had issued additional UXLINK tokens without authorization today. The related transactions have been publicly disclosed on Arbiscan . Officials stated that this issuance violated the project's whitepaper and advised community members to temporarily refrain from trading UXLINK on decentralized exchanges to prevent losses. Currently, most of the assets involved have been frozen by major exchanges, and the team is taking legal and compliance measures to ensure that the token supply is consistent with the whitepaper.