Valantis acquires stHYPE: $180M of TVL enter the orbit of the DEX on Hyperliquid

180 million dollars of TVL move to Hyperliquid: Valantis has acquired stHYPE, the second largest liquid staking token (LST) in the ecosystem. The operation strengthens the DEX’s position in liquid staking and, at the same time, paves the way for broader native liquidity to support trading and yield strategies. In this context, it should be noted that this is a significant step for market balances.
For quicker reference, see the key data below.
According to the data collected by DeFiLlama (snapshot updated as of August 19, 2025) and verified by market notes, stHYPE shows a TVL around $180M. Analysts from our research desk observe that similar LST-DEX integration operations have historically improved market depth and reduced inefficiencies among related pools.
Furthermore, based on sector reports and on-chain monitoring, we believe that the entry of a technical advisor from Thunderhead will favor operational continuity and the transfer of know-how.
With the acquisition, the development and management activities of stHYPE will be taken over by Valantis Labs. Additionally, Addison Spiegel, founder of Thunderhead – the entity behind stHYPE – joins as an external advisor, to ensure the transfer of technical know-how and alignment with the operational roadmap.
The economic conditions of the agreement have not been disclosed; a detail that, it must be said, is not unusual in operations of this type.
The introduction of a native LST in the DEX promotes better liquidity aggregation and increases the market depth on pairs that include HYPE/stHYPE. An interesting aspect is the potential reduction of inefficiencies between related pools.
Valantis aims to integrate stHYPE both in the DEX and in HyperCore, expanding the liquidity network on Hyperliquid. The already operational LST pools (stHYPE and hHYPE) have accumulated ~70M$ of TVL and over 500M$ of volume; numbers that, in this context, constitute a concrete base to accelerate market-making on the LST.
According to available sources, liquid staking accounts for over half of the TVL of Hyperliquid (~2.26B$). The Valantis operation consolidates this setup: more “core” LSTs can promote greater composability (for collateral, leverage, and yield strategies) and, at the same time, a more pronounced concentration of the TVL among a few issuers. It must be said that it is a delicate balance.
The safety of the ecosystem will largely depend on rigorous auditing, transparency in policy di emissione, and careful risk management at the protocol level. In this sense, governance will play a significant role.
HyperEVM, launched in February of this year (February 2025), has quickly attracted numerous active protocols — nearly 100 active protocols as of August 19, 2025, according to market reconstructions — accelerating the adoption of LSTs as true infrastructure assets for the network. This advancement fits into the cross-chain trend, where LSTs are transitioning from a simple staking tool to system collateral.
The acquisition of stHYPE by Valantis could reshape the balances of liquid staking on Hyperliquid, strengthening on-chain liquidity and composability in the DeFi ecosystem. The sustainability of this concentration will ultimately depend on the quality of technical execution and the governance of the LST.